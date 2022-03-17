Civil grand jury calls for applicants to volunteer for 19 open positions

The civil grand jury announces the application period is open for volunteers to serve beginning July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023

TULARE COUNTY – Residents wanting to have greater influence over their local government could get their chance if they apply for the civil grand jury.

The term for the grand jury is July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. The Tulare County Superior Court is already accepting applications for 19 spots which will be chosen in a random drawing. Grand jury volunteers will be studying and reviewing the operations of local government and making recommendations for improvements or changes.

Volunteer applicants must be over 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Tulare County for at least a year after being selected, and an individual of ordinary intelligence and good character who possesses a working knowledge of the English language, according to a grand jury informational flyer.

For more information, call the court at (559) 730-5000 ext. 1359. Or, visit the court’s website at: www.tularesuperiorcourt.ca.gov. Applications can be emailed to: [email protected]