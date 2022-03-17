Fun and learning in store at fifth annual museum Jamboree at Mooney Grove

The Tulare County Museum will host its fifth annual Museum Jamboree on Saturday, April 2 at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park
VISALIA – A day of exciting educational activities is in store for those who attend the Tulare County Museum’s fifth annual Museum Jamboree on April 2.
The Jamboree will be held that Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park. The free event is a way for guests of all ages to learn more about Tulare County through activities, demonstrations and performances centered around local history highlighted by the museum.
The event will feature a blacksmith at work in front of a real blacksmith shop, a woodworking demonstration, a model train and a mini car show put on by the Visalia Vapor Trailers Car Club. Hayrides and mini golf will also be a feature of the event, as well as gardening tips from local Master Gardeners, local artist demonstrations and the Tulare County Library Book Mobile.
Visitors interested in learning more about the County’s history are invited to watch videos provided by Tulare County Treasures in the Museum Theater. Opportunities will be available to learn about local Native American culture with the Tule River Yokuts Language Project. American Legion Post 18 will also be there to provide information on local veterans.
Guests will have the chance to get a photo with Tipper from the Rawhide and Captain Cal with Cal Fire. Quesadilla Gorilla’s food truck and root beer floats from A&W will be there serving food and treats, and a raffle will be held for prizes from local businesses.
The first annual Jamboree celebrated the restoration and reopening of the Museum’s Main Street gallery, which had been closed for a decade. Since then, the event has continued to bring community members together each year.
The Tulare County Museum is in Mooney Grove Park at 27000 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Entrance to the Park is $6.00 per vehicle ($2.00 for seniors) at the front gate and includes entrance to the Museum. For more information on this event please visit www.tularecountymuseum.com or call 559-624-7326.