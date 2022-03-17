Fun and learning in store at fifth annual museum Jamboree at Mooney Grove

The Tulare County Museum will host its fifth annual Museum Jamboree on Saturday, April 2 at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park

The Jamboree will be held that Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park. The free event is a way for guests of all ages to learn more about Tulare County through activities, demonstrations and performances centered around local history highlighted by the museum.

The event will feature a blacksmith at work in front of a real blacksmith shop, a woodworking demonstration, a model train and a mini car show put on by the Visalia Vapor Trailers Car Club. Hayrides and mini golf will also be a feature of the event, as well as gardening tips from local Master Gardeners, local artist demonstrations and the Tulare County Library Book Mobile.