‘Hot Chicken’ chain to open on Mooney Boulevard with expansion into South Valley

Dave’s Hot Chicken will serve Nashville-style spicy chicken in former Mainland Skate building at Sequoia Mall
VISALIA – Work is underway on Mooney Boulevard to bring one of America’s hottest chicken chains to the South Valley.
The fenced off construction activity in front of the Sequoia Mall will soon be home to fast food restaurant Dave’s Hot Chicken. The restaurant sells Nashville-style chicken tenders and sliders offered with spice levels ranging from “no spice” to the “reaper.” The menu also includes kale slaw, macaroni and cheese, fries and beer.
The 2,500-square foot drive-thru restaurant is being built in the former home of Mainland Skate and Surf and includes another 4,500 square feet for a second tenant yet to be announced. Mainland Skate owner Fung Lee moved his retail store to the Visalia Mall a few months back to make way for the new development.
The cult following of Dave’s Hot Chicken was literally an overnight success. Dave’s Hot Chicken was created by best friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in 2017. Dave, a chef trained in Thomas Keller’s organization (French Laundry) set out to create the perfect Hot Chicken by searching, tasting, and frying. The four friends scrounged up $900 to put a tiny pop-up stand in an East Hollywood parking lot.
Oganesyan handled the marketing and his Instagram posts began creating a buzz about the start-up restaurant. The posts eventually caught the attention of Eater LA, the Los Angeles branch of the popular restaurant news and dining guide. The next morning’s headline read “East Hollywood’s Late Night Chicken Stand Might Blow Your Mind,” and Dave’s lines began stretching around the block.
A year later, the four friends had the money to open a shop in a hip strip-mall with décor by local street artists, where the crowds continued to grow with wait-times of an hour and more. From there, the incredibly craveable “Hot and Spicy” varieties have created a cult following with rave reviews across the U.S. and Canada.
The friends were eventually introduced to move producer John Davis and Bill Phelps, co-founder and former CEO of Wetzel’s Pretzels. Phelps stepped down from Wetzel’s in 2019 to take the CEO job with Dave’s. Phelps name recognition in the industry brought an all-star group of investors (including actor Samuel L. Jackson, former NFL all-star and Good Morning American host Michael Strahan, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis, Red Sox owner Tom Werner) to the company, many from the same group that invested in Blaze Pizza, with a location just up the road on Mooney Boulevard. The original founders of Dave’s maintained controlling stake in the company.
Phelps told Bloomberg in January they were opening a new restaurant “every four or five days” despite a tight labor supply and a choked supply chain. The chicken chain is expanding its locations especially in California and Texas. In addition to Visalia, Dave’s has four locations “coming soon” to California, according to its website. The nearest Dave’s currently open is located in Lancaster, Calif. The chain opened 33 locations last year alone and plans to open 75 restaurants this year. Hip hop artist Drake is an investor.
To accommodate those expected long lines at the drive thru in Visalia the developer says it will offer “hand-held order taking,” similar to what Dutch Bros. is doing, during peak hours to speed up food orders and payment.
Tiger Tea House coming to Mooney & Meadow Lane
Hanford businessman Ming Lu Jin established Tiger Tea House in Downtown Hanford in 2019. Now he has his sights on the northeast corner of Mooney and Meadow Lane where he is applying for a zone change to convert the parcels to mixed-use commercial. He plans to remodel the wrap-around building in front to a 1,800 square feet Tea House. The eatery will feature 24 varieties of flavored fruit teas. Jin says the remake of the property will include a second storefront that will be for lease. Jin acquired the property from Visalia Unified.
Apartment complex across from Costco
The stagnation of new retail projects during the pandemic has forced developers to consider other uses for their properties. While medical offices have been the most popular retail space reuse, California commercial developers are now turning to housing as the state struggles with a low supply of new units in a high demand market.
Monterey developer The Orosco Group has submitted its site plan to use the vacant Packwood Creek North Grove property for multi-family residential use. The big parcel, right across Cameron Avenue from Costco, and Orosco’s Grove South development had been slated for more commercial big box uses and even a movie theater. But the times are different now and developers see there is strong demand for more living spaces here.
The new plan for the 15.7-acre property includes mixed uses but mostly multi-level apartments (about 240 units) and several outbuildings that could be a pharmacy and medical clinics.
Buffet to be blood center
Octapharma Plasma, Inc., a U.S.-based company that collects plasma used to create life-saving medicines for patients around the world, plans to open in Visalia at the site of the former Hometown Buffet, 1804 S Mooney Blvd. The company has received a permit to remodel the 10,200 square feet free standing building.
Octapharma runs more than 150 donation centers in the U.S and employs more than 3,500 people nationally. The company’s nearest plasma donation site is in Clovis, Calif.
Plasma is the single largest component of human blood, comprising about 55 percent, and contains water, salts, enzymes, antibodies and other proteins, according to DonatingPlasma.org. It is the part of the blood which handles clotting, fighting diseases and other critical functions. It is used to produce therapies that treat people with rare, chronic diseases and disorders such as primary immunodeficiency, hemophilia and a genetic lung disease, as well as in the treatment of trauma, burns and shock.
Octapharma Plasma is part of Octapharma AG, one of the world’s largest makers of plasma products. For example, Octapharma makes a medicine called octagam that’s used to treat patients who have immune disorders. Another medicine, known as albunorm (human albumin), is used to treat trauma patients with shock, burns or low protein levels. These are just a few of many plasma-based medicines that are possible thanks to our donors. Based in Lachen, Switzerland, our parent company has been committed to patient care and medical innovation since 1983.