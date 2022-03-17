‘Hot Chicken’ chain to open on Mooney Boulevard with expansion into South Valley

Dave’s Hot Chicken will serve Nashville-style spicy chicken in former Mainland Skate building at Sequoia Mall

VISALIA – Work is underway on Mooney Boulevard to bring one of America’s hottest chicken chains to the South Valley.

The fenced off construction activity in front of the Sequoia Mall will soon be home to fast food restaurant Dave’s Hot Chicken. The restaurant sells Nashville-style chicken tenders and sliders offered with spice levels ranging from “no spice” to the “reaper.” The menu also includes kale slaw, macaroni and cheese, fries and beer.

The 2,500-square foot drive-thru restaurant is being built in the former home of Mainland Skate and Surf and includes another 4,500 square feet for a second tenant yet to be announced. Mainland Skate owner Fung Lee moved his retail store to the Visalia Mall a few months back to make way for the new development.

The cult following of Dave’s Hot Chicken was literally an overnight success. Dave’s Hot Chicken was created by best friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in 2017. Dave, a chef trained in Thomas Keller’s organization (French Laundry) set out to create the perfect Hot Chicken by searching, tasting, and frying. The four friends scrounged up $900 to put a tiny pop-up stand in an East Hollywood parking lot.