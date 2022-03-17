Tulare County to house 10% of homeless with new Project Homekey funds

Governor awards Tulare County $14.5 million to convert Tagus Gardens in Tulare from temporary homeless shelter to permanent supportive housing; combined with Sequoia Village on Mooney, county will be able to permanently house 10% of those experiencing homelessness
TULARE – The city of Tulare may not have a permanent homeless shelter yet but they do have 57 units of permanent housing for homeless transitioning from the streets back to stability.
On March 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the County of Tulare was awarded $14.5 million in Homekey funds, provided to local government agencies to purchase and convert existing properties into permanent supportive housing, the first step after leaving a shelter where the individual pays a subsidized monthly rent at a location where they can access case management and supportive services to help them transition into traditional housing. The money will be used to purchase Tagus Gardens in Tulare, formerly the 99 Palms Inn Hotel, currently operating as a 56-room emergency homeless shelter through another state program, Project Roomkey. The funding will be used to convert the rooms into unique living spaces with their own kitchen.
Once completed, the county will be able to provide supportive services coordinated among multiple providers to include case management, access to physical and behavioral health services, education and employment services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documents, and other services such as housing retention skills, legal assistance, and family connection services.
Tulare County approved a five-year lease of the hotel, located at 26442 N. Highway 99, in July 2020 with the plan of eventually converting the former hotel into permanent housing. The property is technically owned by Kaweah Management, the nonprofit arm of the Tulare County Housing Authority, which bought the 99 Palms property for about $2 million in 2020. It marked the first time the County had ever entered the unique agreement between a nonprofit and county agencies.
Tagus Gardens was among 13 projects across the state approved by the Governor in the latest round of Homekey funding. When fully operational, the $181 million in projects will provide 605 housing units for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness.
“Every Californian deserves a safe place to call home,” said Governor Newsom. “Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve housed thousands of individuals, and nearly every week we’re approving more Homekey projects – including today’s projects, which will bring hundreds more people off the streets and into a supportive environment with the critical resources they need.”
The state has now funded 39 projects statewide so far this year, for a total allocation of more than $695 million. Since announcing the $2.75 billion extension of Homekey back in September, the state has already approved projects that – when completed – will create over 2,400 units of housing for Californians most in need of a home.
“It’s exciting to see so many good Homekey projects moving forward – projects that will ultimately create more than 600 units of quality housing to positively impact the lives of people across California,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “These 13 projects showcase innovation, a variety of housing types and most importantly, our determination to solve our state’s housing crisis.”
Tulare County was previously awarded $4.7 million to purchase the Sequoia Lodge motel on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia along with a nonprofit partnership known as Mooney Sequoia LP. The ownership group is a partnership between UPholdings, RH Community Builders and Housing on Merit, a housing development organization with tax exempt status. Work has already been completed to upgrade the units for ADA compliance, new smoke detectors, façade improvements, painting, landscaping, and to remove mold. The project will feature other amenities for residents including on-site laundry, a computer room, pool and greenspace.
In August 2021, the city of Visalia approved $1.5 million which is being combined with $975,000 from the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance and $1.79 million from Tulare County to permanently convert the former motel’s 50 rooms into self-contained living spaces, now known as the Sequoia Village. The agencies involved are seeking additional funding to complete the final phase of the $5 million project to meet all program and occupancy standards including a full sprinkler system, electrical upgrades, and kitchens added to all units.
Together, the two projects will provide more than 107 units of permanent housing for about 10% of the homeless population in Tulare County. Project Roomkey funding was essential to the strategy of sheltering the homeless without congregating them into large rooms during the pandemic. Now that the world is emerging from quarantine and isolation, those projects are using Homekey funds to convert those temporary shelters into permanent housing.
Additional Homekey awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Completed applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted or May 2, 2022, whichever comes first. For more information, please visit the Homekey https://homekey.hcd.ca.gov. The Department of Housing and Community Development has also created the Homekey Awards Dashboard where Californians can track Homekey project awards by dollar totals, project type, progress and region. The dashboard is updated in real time as additional projects are approved.