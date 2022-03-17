Tulare County to house 10% of homeless with new Project Homekey funds

Governor awards Tulare County $14.5 million to convert Tagus Gardens in Tulare from temporary homeless shelter to permanent supportive housing; combined with Sequoia Village on Mooney, county will be able to permanently house 10% of those experiencing homelessness

TULARE – The city of Tulare may not have a permanent homeless shelter yet but they do have 57 units of permanent housing for homeless transitioning from the streets back to stability.

On March 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the County of Tulare was awarded $14.5 million in Homekey funds, provided to local government agencies to purchase and convert existing properties into permanent supportive housing, the first step after leaving a shelter where the individual pays a subsidized monthly rent at a location where they can access case management and supportive services to help them transition into traditional housing. The money will be used to purchase Tagus Gardens in Tulare, formerly the 99 Palms Inn Hotel, currently operating as a 56-room emergency homeless shelter through another state program, Project Roomkey. The funding will be used to convert the rooms into unique living spaces with their own kitchen.

Once completed, the county will be able to provide supportive services coordinated among multiple providers to include case management, access to physical and behavioral health services, education and employment services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documents, and other services such as housing retention skills, legal assistance, and family connection services.