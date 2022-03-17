Woodlake brings in millions from Prop 68, Clean California grants

The city announces their plan to build a 20 acre regional park on the northwest side of town, plans to improve botanical garden
WOODLAKE – Woodlake plans on spending millions in the near future after being award $8.5 million in Proposition 68 funding. According to a city budget scheduling report Woodlake will spend the money on a 20 acre park on the northwest side of town.
Proposition 68, the Parks, Environment, and Water Bond Act of 2018, was passed on June 5, 2018. The $4 billion has funded statewise park programs, regional parks such as Woodlake’s park in waiting, and rural recreation and tourism programs.
Community services Director Jason Waters said the city will match the $8.5 million with $3.5 million of their own through general fund and cannabis sales tax measures.
“Antelope Creek Park will provide much needed park space on the west side of the city, while assisting with continued development of city and school sports,” a staff presentation states. Waters said the city will line up design firms for the parks next month. He added that the city would normally keep their scope to local design firms and developers but they are gaining interest from Southern California and Bay Area firms.
Woodlake continued to collect millions from the state after accepting a Clean California grant worth $4.8 million. Waters said the city plans on making improvements to their botanical garden but nothing has been settled on specifically.