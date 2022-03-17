Woodlake brings in millions from Prop 68, Clean California grants

The city announces their plan to build a 20 acre regional park on the northwest side of town, plans to improve botanical garden

WOODLAKE – Woodlake plans on spending millions in the near future after being award $8.5 million in Proposition 68 funding. According to a city budget scheduling report Woodlake will spend the money on a 20 acre park on the northwest side of town.

Proposition 68, the Parks, Environment, and Water Bond Act of 2018, was passed on June 5, 2018. The $4 billion has funded statewise park programs, regional parks such as Woodlake’s park in waiting, and rural recreation and tourism programs.

Community services Director Jason Waters said the city will match the $8.5 million with $3.5 million of their own through general fund and cannabis sales tax measures.