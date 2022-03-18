12 students gain STEAM on way to state science fair

Students from six different Tulare County schools move on from county STEAM expo to California science fair
VISALIA – Students from all over Tulare County drew in hundreds of guests to the Tulare County Science and Engineering Fair. This was the eighth annual STEAM Expo intended to display science and technology-related activities.
Held on March 12, the STEAM Expo provides students with activities related to STEAM–science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics–and is held every year at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Planetarium. This year, visitors to the STEAM Expo built rockets and hot air balloons, programmed a variety of small robots, engaged in art projects and learned about native plants and animals from representatives of Circle J-Norris Ranch, the Sequoia Riverlands Trust and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. There was also a Makerspace, which is a collaborative workspace that provides materials for guests to construct STEAM-oriented creative projects.
An awards ceremony was held at the end of the day to announce the winners of the science fair. Six projects were chosen to advance to the state fair:
- Micah Bailey, Miguel Pedraza, and Michael Miralez from Westfield Elementary School in Porterville
- Ella Boiano form Three Rivers Elementary School in Three Rivers
- Aaliyah Paggi from Three Rivers Elementary School in Three Rivers
- Grace Jenkins from Springville Elementary School in Springville
- Chevy Biber, Samantha Freed, and Kamlynn Newlin from Westfield Elementary School in Porterville
- Anthony Andrzejewski, Christopher Hernandez, and Esperanza Salazar from Mission Oak High School in Tulare
This year, students in elementary, middle and high school worked alone or in teams to create 35 projects for the annual fair. Students applied the scientific method to explore issues in earth and space sciences, life sciences, engineering, mathematics and chemistry.