12 students gain STEAM on way to state science fair

Students from six different Tulare County schools move on from county STEAM expo to California science fair

VISALIA – Students from all over Tulare County drew in hundreds of guests to the Tulare County Science and Engineering Fair. This was the eighth annual STEAM Expo intended to display science and technology-related activities.

Held on March 12, the STEAM Expo provides students with activities related to STEAM–science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics–and is held every year at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Planetarium. This year, visitors to the STEAM Expo built rockets and hot air balloons, programmed a variety of small robots, engaged in art projects and learned about native plants and animals from representatives of Circle J-Norris Ranch, the Sequoia Riverlands Trust and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. There was also a Makerspace, which is a collaborative workspace that provides materials for guests to construct STEAM-oriented creative projects.