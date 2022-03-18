Tulare mom champions new law protecting disabled children

Wendy Baker works to close loophole forcing children with disabilities to testify in sexual abuse cases because they’re physically older than their mental state

TULARE – A Tulare mom is taking her fight to protect her daughter, and other children diagnosed with a mental disability, from sexual abuse to the state legislature.

Wendy Baker’s fight began just over a year ago when she noticed a change in her daughter, who was diagnosed at a young age with a severe language disorder and a learning disability. After several weeks of asking her daughter what was wrong, she finally admitted her uncle, Wendy’s ex-husband’s brother, had touched her inappropriately. Baker said she reached out to the family to see if there was some sort of misunderstanding, but signs continued to point to her daughter being sexually abused and so she contacted local law enforcement. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department dispatched the Child Abuse Response Team (CART) to conduct an interview with Kelsey. The interview and the case were sent to the District Attorney’s Office which said there wouldn’t be enough evidence unless Kelsey was willing to testify under oath. Baker asked if the CART interview with the certified child specialist could be used in place of her daughter testifying in court and she was told it was only admissible in court if the child was 12 years old or younger. Baker explained her daughter is physically 25 years old but mentally around 8 years old, so Baker went through the steps to gain conservatorship over her when she was still a minor. The courts wouldn’t budge setting Baker on her path to ensure this doesn’t happen to someone else’s child or family member.