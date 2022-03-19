Tulare business, council convene after a string of fires damage downtown structures

Business owners and members of the city council plus public safety meet at Town Square in Tulare after the iconic clock tower nears goes up in flames, presumably from homeless activity
TULARE – After a string of recent fires to structures and businesses in downtown Tulare, residents and business owners are expressing their concerns regarding the city’s unhoused population, who they presume are causing the incidents.
City officials held a press conference on March 18 to address the recent fires, in particular two fires that were set to the landmark clock tower in downtown. While all the incidents are still under investigation, residents and officials suspect that they were caused by unhoused individuals who frequent the downtown area at night.
“Here at the tower, it appeared afterwards, somebody had found a way to get inside and they were trying to stay warm, and the fire was caused. Fortunately it didn’t all go up in a blaze because our City Fire Department got here promptly and was able to put it out,” said Mayor Dennis Mederos.
There was a general consensus among those at the conference that Tulare’s downtown has seen better days. Several buildings are vacant or boarded up, and remaining businesses fear the area’s lack of lighting and foot traffic, particularly at night, makes it a target for criminal activity.
“We’ve had staff leave because they’re afraid of their safety,” said Roberto de la Rosa, chief financial and operations officer of the immigrants rights nonprofit O.L.A. Raza, which occupies a building across from the clock tower. “It is really a heartbreaker to come here and see the kind of things that have been happening, because that’s not how it should be.”
The fires started as dumpster fires, which have been a frequent occurrence in Tulare for the past three years, according to fire division chief Rodnie Roberts. The structure fires downtown have started recently, he said, and began with a fire at local restaurant Hazel’s Kitchen on Feb. 5.
A fire also took place at a building on Kern Street on March 6, destroying one store and causing smoke damage to another. The causes of all fires are under investigation, but Roberts suspects there are a few repeat offenders hiding out among the city’s homeless communities.
“Not every homeless person is out here lighting these fires—we’ve found out it’s the repeat people and they’re getting bigger and bolder as they go along. They’re starting out with these small fires and then they’re moving onto bigger things,” Roberts said.
City Manager Marc Mondell reminded those at the conference that issues likely at the heart of these incidents are complex, and will take time, resources and legislation to address.
“The homeless are not a monolith,” Mondell said. “They’re also public citizens, and any one of us could be in that situation.”
Mondell said that federal laws prohibit the city from relocating Tulare’s unhoused population, and that a more attainable but temporary solution could be making areas in the city “undesirable” to those who are living outside. Furthermore, according to Mayor Mederos, 70 to 75% of homeless people in Tulare have been there their whole lives, despite popular theories that they are being brought in from other cities.
“People generally want to stay local, somewhere they’re familiar with, whether it’s somebody who’s lived here all their life and are productive citizens, or it’s people who have fallen on hard times. They still have relatives in the community, people know them. And it’s a difficult situation to start new somewhere else,” said Mederos.
Mondell described future actions the city will take to address these issues, including an increase in police presence downtown, installing more lighting fixtures, starting a pilot trash cleanup program and eventually—after constructing a homeless shelter that is still awaiting council approval—prohibiting people from living in downtown’s Tower Square. The city already passed an ordinance on March 1 that prohibits overnight camping in most parks. One issue unique to Tulare, however, is the amount of property in the city that is owned by Caltrans and the Union Pacific Railroad. These areas are popular encampment sites that city officials are unable to patrol.
In the meantime, Mondell said, the city will continue to work on these action items as well as a master plan to revitalize the downtown area.
“This problem of people experiencing homelessness and the effect on the rest of our citizens has been the biggest problem I’ve had to deal with since I’ve been on the city council,” Mederos said. “I’m trying not to get to the point where I throw my hands up and say I can’t solve this and the city can’t solve this, and the rest of the council can’t solve this. We’re continuing to try to find a way humanely to solve this problem at a local level.”