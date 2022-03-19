Tulare business, council convene after a string of fires damage downtown structures

Business owners and members of the city council plus public safety meet at Town Square in Tulare after the iconic clock tower nears goes up in flames, presumably from homeless activity

TULARE – After a string of recent fires to structures and businesses in downtown Tulare, residents and business owners are expressing their concerns regarding the city’s unhoused population, who they presume are causing the incidents.

City officials held a press conference on March 18 to address the recent fires, in particular two fires that were set to the landmark clock tower in downtown. While all the incidents are still under investigation, residents and officials suspect that they were caused by unhoused individuals who frequent the downtown area at night.

“Here at the tower, it appeared afterwards, somebody had found a way to get inside and they were trying to stay warm, and the fire was caused. Fortunately it didn’t all go up in a blaze because our City Fire Department got here promptly and was able to put it out,” said Mayor Dennis Mederos.