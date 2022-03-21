Baseball: Rangers rally for first league win

Redwood comes back from 3-0 1st inning deficit at home to secure first WYL victory of the season against the Lemoore Tigers
VISALIA – Redwood opened league play with a 4-3 victory against Lemoore High School last week.
On March 17, the Rangers beat the Tigers 4-3, to improve to 6-3 on the year and 1-0 in the West Yosemite League. The matchup ultimately came down to the Redwood’s ability to stay in the game and not get discouraged when they were down by 3 runs to start the first inning.
“I was very proud of how the team responded when the game didn’t start how we would have liked,” Redwood head coach Dan Hydash said. “We fell behind in the first inning but stayed focused and kept the offensive approach that has been working for us lately.”
Lemoore led off the first inning red hot, knocking in three runs. After being shutout in the bottom of the first, the Rangers responded in the second inning with their first run of the game. Redwood’s offense produced another run in the second, two in the third and one more in the fourth to pull ahead 4-3. The tight matchup ended with three scoreless innings as the Rangers defense held on for the win.
The offensive charge for the Rangers was led by first basemen Joey Rico who went 2-3 and scored a run. Rico said that when his team was down early in the game he felt it was up to him to make some big plays.
“I just knew that we needed to forget about the first inning and remember that there was a lot of game left,” Rico said. “I knew that I needed to get on base and give our team the best chance for us to score.”
Early on in the year Redwood was struggling to put the ball in play and score runs. However, the Rangers seemed to have found their footing, and it’s showing on the scoreboard.