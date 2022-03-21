Baseball: Rangers rally for first league win

Redwood comes back from 3-0 1st inning deficit at home to secure first WYL victory of the season against the Lemoore Tigers

VISALIA – Redwood opened league play with a 4-3 victory against Lemoore High School last week.

On March 17, the Rangers beat the Tigers 4-3, to improve to 6-3 on the year and 1-0 in the West Yosemite League. The matchup ultimately came down to the Redwood’s ability to stay in the game and not get discouraged when they were down by 3 runs to start the first inning.

“I was very proud of how the team responded when the game didn’t start how we would have liked,” Redwood head coach Dan Hydash said. “We fell behind in the first inning but stayed focused and kept the offensive approach that has been working for us lately.”