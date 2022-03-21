Deputies break up cock fight near Woodville Labor Camp

Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest three after breaking up a midday cock fight on Sunday March 20
TULARE COUNTY – Three men are behind bars for their roles in an orchard cock fight.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately, 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle in an orchard near the Woodville Labor Camp off Road 192 and Avenue 160 west of Porterville.
When deputies arrived, numerous cars took off. At the scene, deputies found gaffs (small knives that attach to a rooster’s feet), a large amount of money and other evidence indicating cockfighting was taking place. Tulare County Animal Control came to the scene to handle loose roosters in the area. Deputies arrested three people for cruelty to animals. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Sheriff’s Log
Tuesday, March 15
At approximately 3 p.m. detectives with the newly formed Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Team (HIDAT) were contacted by the California Highway Patrol about a traffic stop on Highway 99 and Avenue 384 in Traver. During the traffic stop, CHP Officers found 14 pounds of suspected meth in the vehicle. Throughout their investigation, detectives learned of a home in Lodi as the possible destination for the drugs. Detectives went to Lodi and served a warrant at the home with the assistance of the Lodi Police Department. There, they found seven pounds of meth, four kilograms of heroin, 47 grams of powdered fentanyl and three guns, including an AR-15 style rifle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Oscar Lopez, 22, of Lodi. Lopez was arrested and booked into the Tulare County pretrial facility on charges of transporting meth. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194, or through email at [email protected].
Monday, March 14
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who broke into a Posey home on Monday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m on Monday, deputies were called to the 44100 Block of Sugarloaf Road in Posey for a theft in progress. During their investigation, Deputies learned that two men arrived at the property in an SUV and parked near the front gate. The men then climbed over the gate and removed a cast iron stove worth $950 from the front porch. The men are believed to be armed. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Deputy J. Haro, and/or Sgt. S. O’Neill with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 (24 hours), or the Tip Now Line: (559) 725-4194, or by e-mail at [email protected]