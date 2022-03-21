Deputies break up cock fight near Woodville Labor Camp

Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest three after breaking up a midday cock fight on Sunday March 20

TULARE COUNTY – Three men are behind bars for their roles in an orchard cock fight.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately, 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle in an orchard near the Woodville Labor Camp off Road 192 and Avenue 160 west of Porterville.

When deputies arrived, numerous cars took off. At the scene, deputies found gaffs (small knives that attach to a rooster’s feet), a large amount of money and other evidence indicating cockfighting was taking place. Tulare County Animal Control came to the scene to handle loose roosters in the area. Deputies arrested three people for cruelty to animals. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.