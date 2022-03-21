Driver crashes through Nobel fence, lands on Highway 198

An unidentified driver lands in the middle of Highway 198 after running through a fence at Nobel Avenue and Mooney Boulevard

VISALIA – A solo vehicle accident landed a driver in the middle of Highway 198 near the Mooney Boulevard exit, only after careening down from Nobel Avenue, through the embankment and into the median.

According to the Visalia Police Department at approximately 12:38 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, the Visalia Police Department responded to the report of a solo vehicle traffic collision at Mooney Boulevard and Noble Avenue. Upon investigation it was discovered that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Mooney Boulevard and Noble Avenue at a high rate of speed when it drove through the fence and down onto Highway 198.