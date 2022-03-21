Driver crashes through Nobel fence, lands on Highway 198

An unidentified driver lands in the middle of Highway 198 after running through a fence at Nobel Avenue and Mooney Boulevard
VISALIA – A solo vehicle accident landed a driver in the middle of Highway 198 near the Mooney Boulevard exit, only after careening down from Nobel Avenue, through the embankment and into the median.
According to the Visalia Police Department at approximately 12:38 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, the Visalia Police Department responded to the report of a solo vehicle traffic collision at Mooney Boulevard and Noble Avenue. Upon investigation it was discovered that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Mooney Boulevard and Noble Avenue at a high rate of speed when it drove through the fence and down onto Highway 198.
The driver and two passengers were transported to Kaweah Health Medical Clinic for treatment of significant injuries. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this collision. This investigation is ongoing. The name of the driver or passengers were not listed in the Visalia Police Department’s media report.
Visalia Crime Logs
Friday, March 18
At approximately 10:40 a.m. officers responded to a suspicious circumstance in the 700 block of south Velie Street. Upon arrival, officers learned an adult male victim had been shot and had already been transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center by a private vehicle. The victim was contacted at Kaweah Health Medical Center and found to have a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Violent crimes detectives responded and took over the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559)713-4738.
At approximately 10:36 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of south Cain Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm. Upon arrival officers learned that during an attempted robbery, shots had been fired. The victim, however, was not injured and the suspects fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 719-4738.
Thursday, March 17
At 12:55 p.m., the Visalia Police Department narcotics unit contacted Shawna Tarkington, 59, and Arturo Ramirez-Valencia, 27, in the area of Lovers Lane and Millcreek. Tarkington and Ramirez-Valenica were found to be in possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute. A search warrant was served at Tarkington’s residence in the 2900 block of south Verde Vista and a storage unit in the 2400 block of South Santa Fe. While at the storage unit, detectives contacted Gabriel Walton, 34. Walton was in possession of an untraceable loaded firearm. Walton is a convicted felon, prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition and was found to have multiple felony warrants from the southern California area. Gabrielle Berard, 28, was found to be in possession of heroin. All suspects were arrested for various charges.