Leadership conference partially returns to in-person for more of an ‘Impact’

Held jointly by the Visalia Chamber and COS, the Impact Leadership Conference will be held virtually for the morning and in-person in the afternoon

VISALIA – Businesses who survived the pandemic are now finding new issues to overcome such as supply chain disruptions, inflation and labor shortage. Successful businesses going forward will have to be nimble, competitive, sharp and thoughtful in order to make an impact in commerce and community.

In order to find the next generation of businesses and entrepreneurs to lead these two areas the Visalia Chamber of Commerce is again holding its annual Impact leadership conference in cooperation with the College of the Sequoias.