Leadership conference partially returns to in-person for more of an ‘Impact’

Held jointly by the Visalia Chamber and COS, the Impact Leadership Conference will be held virtually for the morning and in-person in the afternoon
VISALIA – Businesses who survived the pandemic are now finding new issues to overcome such as supply chain disruptions, inflation and labor shortage. Successful businesses going forward will have to be nimble, competitive, sharp and thoughtful in order to make an impact in commerce and community.
In order to find the next generation of businesses and entrepreneurs to lead these two areas the Visalia Chamber of Commerce is again holding its annual Impact leadership conference in cooperation with the College of the Sequoias.
Held on Thursday, April 21, the IMPACT Leadership Conference will be held partially in-person for the first time since 2019, with the morning speaker and breakout sessions virtual while lunch, the afternoon speaker and networking event will be in person at the The Woodlands & Bello Vita, 4211 W Goshen Ave. in Visalia. IMPACT provides a space for learning that focuses on workplace skills, personal growth, and community activism while cultivating business and community leaders. For company leaders and executives, the conference will provide the opportunity to refresh skills and talk about the latest and greatest in leadership trends. For the creators and agents of change within a business, this conference will connect you to other entrepreneurs and changemakers, while providing insights to innovation and creative energy. For the new start-up businesses, this conference will help you spread your brand and provide a valuable networking opportunity to learn about trends and hear from potential customers. For those looking to advance their careers, there will be opportunities to meet employers from all over the Central Valley.
IMPACT features nationally recognized keynote speakers as well as breakout sessions presented by local industry experts and community leaders.
Beginning at 8:45 a.m., Dr. Rebecca Heiss will deliver the morning pep talk. Heiss is dedicated to helping people deal with evolutionary limitations – the ancient fears that hold us back – by applying her research to solve the practical problems of overcoming the unconscious behaviors that haunt modern life.
She is the founder/CEO of the self-awareness, 360-leadership review app, called icueity (i-cue-it-ee), which helps every individual reach her/his full potential and author of the acclaimed new book “Instinct: Rewire Your Brain with Science-backed Solutions to Increase Productivity and Achieve Success”. She has been honored to speak internationally on her work, including multiple TEDx talks, and has found her calling in helping others recognize the power of unconscious biological limitations in their lives. She is a full-time speaker and facilitator of her Fearless Accelerator program and Year of Happy – an experience that delivers programming and physical subscription boxes with challenges and community to move otherwise successful people from a state of status quo to finally finding powerful, productive, and purposeful lives.
The afternoon speaker will be Lee Rubin, beginning at 2:15 p.m. Rubin specializes in building high performance teams in both corporate America and the competitive sports world, setting the foundational cornerstone for a leadership and culture-building mindset.
As a former student-athlete, he not only emerged as a three-year starter, but was also selected to be a team captain for the Penn State Football team under the leadership of legendary coach, Joe Paterno. His academic and athletic success, combined with 16 years in Human Resources, has provided a tremendous opportunity to understand and communicate winning strategies and principles.
This year’s breakout sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the following topics: Changing Workforce in the Face of the Pandemic; Financial Planning: Making Your Dreams a Reality; Managing Personalities & Healthy, Boundaries for Teams; How to Prepare for a Psychologically Safe, Inclusive & Accountable Work Environment; Creating Culture from the Core; and Rebranding-How to Tell Your Story.
Tickets are $75 for chamber members, $275 for teams of four and $500 for teams of eight. Tickets are available at www.visaliachamber.org/impact. Sponsorship of the breakout sessions are available for $2,500 and event sponsorship for $5,000.