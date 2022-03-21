Nonprofits ‘March on Main’ to raise awareness of child abuse

CASA and Child Abuse Prevention Council in Tulare County kickoff National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April with March 26 event in downtown Visalia

VISALIA — Children were the people most affected by the pandemic, and, even before COVID-19, were victims of another crime that rippled through their lives and society. In 2019, a year before children were sequestered to their homes and isolated from their friends, social interaction and education, 10,000 children in Tulare County were victims of alleged child abuse. Nearly a third of those children will go on to abuse their own children, commit violent crimes and spend significant time in prison, especially if they are female. During the pandemic, without access to a safe place during the day with caring teachers and counselors, it is estimated these numbers are not only higher but more underreported than ever before.

In an effort to bring attention to children often suffering in silence, CASA of Tulare County is joining with the Tulare County Child Abuse Prevention Council (CAPC) for a “March on Main” event on March 26 in downtown Visalia. The event is a kickoff to National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The public is invited to wear blue and join the March on Main from 9 a.m. to noon to help raise awareness of the importance of protecting children in Tulare County from abuse and neglect, and to strengthen child abuse prevention efforts in our community.