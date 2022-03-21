Softball: El Diamante enters league on a roll

Miners win five of last six games as they prepare to begin league play next week
VISALIA – El Diamante will emerge from non-league play with a winning record after winning five of their last six games. The streak started March 15 with a close contest against the Orange Cove Titans.
Stellar defense and solid pitching kept the Miners in the game long enough for El Diamante to manufacture runs in late innings. El Diamante’s defense was incredibly solid, not one error was recorded against them. Every ground ball was fielded and every flyball was caught.
It was the Miners’ offense which kept the game tight, as the team hit a lot of infield grounders. The middle innings were a struggle for the Miners who seemed to get the ball rolling in the first inning. After leadoff hitter Karlie Bilbrey was walked to first, Hope Ficher laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Bilbrey to third base. Jennavee Campos hit a flyball to center field that was caught, but allowed Bilbrey to tag up and head home for 1-0 Miners lead.
The Titans did most of their damage in the second inning. El Diamante starting pitcher Page Martinez found herself in a difficult spot. With runners on first and second, the Titans hit a double to the left-center field gap scoring in the two runs, giving Orange Cove a 2-1 lead. It was the only lapse in game for the Miners defense.
El Diamante was able to tie up the game in the bottom of the fourth. Jorja Moreno got things started with a single off of an Orange Cove error. Moreno then stole second to put herself in scoring position. Avery Contreras singled to move Moreno to third and then stole second base. Jamie Ramiscal grounded out to shortstop for the first out of the inning but got the RBI when Moreno scored. The rally ended with two quick outs.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Miners’ Mikayla Moreno singled to left field. Bilbrey laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Moreno to second base. Ficher came up to bat again, grounding out to third but moving Moreno into scoring position. Moreno scored her second run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center field, giving El Diamante a 3-2 lead.
After a scoreless sixth inning, El Diamante’s Karlie Bilbrey retired the side in the top of the seventh to close out the 3-2 win.
El Diamante will end non-league play with a winning record as they are 8-4 with one game left to play. The Miners will face the Clovis Cougars on March 24 in Clovis before beginning league play in April.