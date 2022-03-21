Softball: El Diamante enters league on a roll

El Diamante was able to tie up the game in the bottom of the fourth. Jorja Moreno got things started with a single off of an Orange Cove error. Moreno then stole second to put herself in scoring position. Avery Contreras singled to move Moreno to third and then stole second base. Jamie Ramiscal grounded out to shortstop for the first out of the inning but got the RBI when Moreno scored. The rally ended with two quick outs.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Miners’ Mikayla Moreno singled to left field. Bilbrey laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Moreno to second base. Ficher came up to bat again, grounding out to third but moving Moreno into scoring position. Moreno scored her second run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center field, giving El Diamante a 3-2 lead.

After a scoreless sixth inning, El Diamante’s Karlie Bilbrey retired the side in the top of the seventh to close out the 3-2 win.

El Diamante will end non-league play with a winning record as they are 8-4 with one game left to play. The Miners will face the Clovis Cougars on March 24 in Clovis before beginning league play in April.