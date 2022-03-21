Softball gets long-awaited opening day at Riverway

Youth softball teams throw out their first pitches two years after the city initially planned grand opening of softball complex at Riverway Sports Park

VISALIA – After two years of striking out against COVID, the softball complex at Riverway Sports Park finally put the ball in play on Friday.

Visalia’s Parks and Recreation Department held the long-awaited grand opening of the softball complex and opening day for Visalia Youth Softball Association (VYSA) and Sequoia Softball, formerly the Kaweah Little League Girls Softball. VYSA has been providing girls’ softball in Visalia since 1976 and has played its games at Whitendale Park over the past 37 years. In 2019, VYSA had 300 youth participants. Sequoia Softball has played its games at Green Acres Middle School for the last three years. In 2019, Sequoia had 200 participants. The league will move up their season by one month to be concurrent with the VYSA for March through May. Members of Sequoia Softball took the field at 6:30 p.m for their first games of the season.