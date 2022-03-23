City nears the end of laundry lawsuit’s seven-year cycle

The case went to bench trial in December 2017 and a judge encouraged both sides to negotiate. When the parties were unable to settle the matter, the court split the responsibility and cost down the middle. On Feb. 5, 2019, a U.S. District Court ruled that Mission Linen Supply and the city of Visalia will share 50% of the responsibility and 50% of the future costs of the contamination.

In the judge’s findings, he said it is unlikely that the sanitary sewer lines leaked PCE but that the slope carrying storm water into the sewer was too flat and it could have backed up causing contamination. The judge said testing shows the city knew the level of PCE had exceeded drinking water standards of 5 micrograms per liter at least since 1989. In 1991, the Regional Water Quality Control Board informed the city that PCE contamination from sewers and dry-cleaning activities was a concern based on an incident in the city of Lodi. In 2005, the city’s own master plan identified the need for cleaning the sewer system but was never implemented. The judge also said there is no evidence the city authorized Mission and other laundry services to dump by-products from the dry cleaning process into the storm drain and that the companies were also responsible for any PCE vapor that would have settled in the area around the property and been washed into the storm drains by rainfall. The judge ordered the city and laundry company to split evenly the costs associated with the clean up of the soil and repairs to the sewer lines to prevent leaks.

On March 4, 2020, the city council voted to appeal the judge’s ruling in closed session. In June 2020, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the lower court decision to split the remediation costs.

The $1.22 million budgeted by the city for the project is in additional to $250,000 appropriated from the Wastewater Treatment fund in May 2021 for the first phase of the Mission Linen Soil Remediation Project. If the capital improvement plan is approved this June as part of the city’s budget process, that would bring the city’s share of the project to $1.47 million, the current estimate of the city’s half of the cost.