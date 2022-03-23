COS to build stadium at its Visalia campus

3,500-seat Sequoia Stadium will be the new home of Giants football, soccer and track and field beginning in fall 2023

VISALIA – College of the Sequoias has announced plans to build a new stadium on its Visalia campus.

COS Athletics made the announcement March 15 on its social media accounts: “Sequoias Stadium is coming to COS in the Fall of 2023! Sequoias Stadium will feature…a video board, state of the art entry plaza, concessions, restrooms, and a place to enjoy events on the COS campus. Go Giants!!!”

COS’ existing field for football and track and field on Woodland Avenue contests will be converted to Sequoia Stadium, a 3,500-seat stadium with a video/scoreboard, restroom and concession facility, a permanent sound system, and related site improvements. About 2,200 seats will be in permanent bleachers with about 1,300 in temporary bleachers. Currently, COS football games average about 2,500 people.