Nation’s largest solar farm gets bigger

Developers of Rexford Solar Project in Ducor announce the second phase of the project generating a combined 1,200 MW of electricity and the ability to store 1,200 MW on site

DUCOR – The nation’s largest solar farm is about to get bigger.

8 Minute Solar, developers of the Rexford 1 Solar Project, recently announced plans to develop the second phase of the project, or Rexford 2, near the town of Ducor in southeastern Tulare County. Approved by Tulare County in 2020, Rexford 1 was by already the largest solar farm in the nation estimated to generate 700 megawatts (MW) with another 700 MW of battery storage on 3,614 acres. Now, with phase 2, 8 Minute Solar (named for the amount of time it takes for the sun’s light to reach the Earth) is building a 500 MW system with 500 MW of storage on 1,200 acres near the original project for a combined 1,200 MW of solar energy and 1,200 MW of storage. Phase 1 is expected to begin operation this spring.