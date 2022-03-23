Nation’s largest solar farm gets bigger

Developers of Rexford Solar Project in Ducor announce the second phase of the project generating a combined 1,200 MW of electricity and the ability to store 1,200 MW on site
DUCOR – The nation’s largest solar farm is about to get bigger.
8 Minute Solar, developers of the Rexford 1 Solar Project, recently announced plans to develop the second phase of the project, or Rexford 2, near the town of Ducor in southeastern Tulare County. Approved by Tulare County in 2020, Rexford 1 was by already the largest solar farm in the nation estimated to generate 700 megawatts (MW) with another 700 MW of battery storage on 3,614 acres. Now, with phase 2, 8 Minute Solar (named for the amount of time it takes for the sun’s light to reach the Earth) is building a 500 MW system with 500 MW of storage on 1,200 acres near the original project for a combined 1,200 MW of solar energy and 1,200 MW of storage. Phase 1 is expected to begin operation this spring.
In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act, the Tulare County Resource Management Agency (RMA) will be preparing a Supplemental Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to evaluate the environmental effects associated with the Rexford 2 project which would involve the construction of both transmission and collector power lines. A scoping meeting is scheduled for March 31 at 1:30 P.M. in Conference Room F of the Tulare County Resource Management Agency.
Electricity generated by both phases of the Rexford Solar Farm would be transmitted to the Southern California Edison (SCE) Vestal Substation via a 230 kilovolt (kV) overhead and/or underground gen-tie line. The historic substation connects the Big Creek hydro project in the Sierra above Fresno through the San Joaquin Valley to Los Angeles.
The electricity generated by the project will primarily provide power for 370,000 residents in Southern California. In September 2020, 8 Minute Solar signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Clean Power Alliance to sell 400 MW from the first phase of its Rexford Solar & Storage Center when it becomes operational in 2023. Clean Power Alliance serves approximately 3 million customers and 1 million customer accounts across 32 communities throughout unincorporated Los Angeles County and Ventura County as well as the cities of Agoura Hills, Alhambra, Arcadia, Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Camarillo, Claremont, Carson, Culver City, Downey, Hawaiian Gardens, Hawthorne, Malibu, Manhattan Beach, Moorpark, Ojai, Oxnard, Paramount, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills Estates, Santa Monica, Sierra Madre, Simi Valley, South Pasadena, Temple City, Thousand Oaks, Ventura, West Hollywood, Westlake Village and Whittier.
The Rexford Solar project will offset about 600,000 tons of CO2 annually, or the equivalent of planting 12,000 trees every day for 10 years in those communities. In Tulare County, the project has created 400 well-paying union construction jobs, approximately 1,000 indirect jobs, in addition to contributing more than $200 million to the local economy over the life of the project. The investment, construction and operational inflows to Tulare County represent a huge economic boost for decades to come.
8 Minute said the project will generate up to a $1.1 billion total investment, including over $200 million benefiting Tulare County directly. That is more than just jobs. That includes a site of sales tax agreement, so taxes on all purchases go to Tulare County, a development agreement of $1,000 per megawatt produced, renting equipment from local vendors and hotel stays and meals for project planners from out of the area, as 8 Minute is based in Los Angeles.
Rexford 1 marked 8 minute’s second project with CCAs, and underscores 8 minute’s continued success on record-breaking solar-plus-storage projects that are helping ensure reliability and advance California’s ambitious clean energy goals. 8minute has contracted 4.5 GW of solar projects, with over 18GW of solar energy capacity and 24 GWh of storage under development across California, Texas, and the Southwestern United States.
The company claims a portfolio of over 14,000 megawatts including the 260 MW Mount Signal Solar Farm in Imperial County. It was founded by Tom Buttgenbach and Martin Hermann in 2009. Last year the company signed a 25-year agreement to provide electricity to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Since its founding in 2009, 8minute has successfully put 2 GW of solar projects into operation and currently has over 18 GW of solar and storage projects under development.
The Rexford project is still believed to be the largest solar project in the nation. Once completed, it will eclipse the previous record holder Star Solar Farm on the border of Kern and Los Angeles counties. Built in 2015, Star Solar boasts nearly 2 million solar panels across 5,000 acres and produces 579 MW of energy, enough to power more than a quarter of a million homes for a year. By comparison, Rexford Solar Farm will produce more than double that at 1,200 MW per year.
While it has a smaller footprint and less panels, the Rexford Solar Farm will still produce more energy than the Mammoth Solar Farm planned in Indiana, estimated at nearly 3 million panels across 2,500 acres. Despite its size, Mammoth is expected to produce around 400 MW of energy, far less than 750 MW in phase 1 of Rexford thanks to Tulare County’s flat geography and year-round sunlight.