Tulare to drill new well with state funds

Tulare was originally allocated $2 million for the new well but Whitfield said the state increased the amount to more than $4 million to account for inflation. Plans have already been drafted and approved by the state for the well and Whitfield expects to go out to bid on the project by this summer. Tulare will pay up front for the cost of the improvements and will be reimbursed by the state up to the $4.28 million mark.

“We’ve been working through that with them for the last six years,” Whitfield said, “and this is the final piece we have been waiting for.”

The new well will be located at the corner of Bardsley Avenue and K Street. As part of the project, Whitfield said the city will create a loop in the water system by running a new water main under the railroad tracks from K to I Street and then up I Drive to Matheny Tract to improve pressure.

“The new well will support them and provide better pressure to that side of town,” Whitfield said.

Matheny’s water system was managed by Pratt Mutual Water Company prior to the consolidation. In 2010, the state began issuing water quality violations to Pratt because its two wells had high levels of arsenic, a naturally occurring substance that, when ingested, can cause lung and urinary bladder cancer. It is the most common contaminant found in water systems in California. Pratt began talks with Tulare to connect to the city’s system for access to potable water for its residents.