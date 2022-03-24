2022 Tree to Table fundraiser to be held at Farmer Bob’s

The fourth annual Tree to Table fundraiser will be held on April 22 in Ivanhoe, proceeds benefit agriculture education
IVANHOE – A BBQ steak dinner nestled in the orange groves awaits guests at the fourth annual Tree to Table fundraiser hosted by McKellar Family Farms next month.
Proceeds from the fundraiser, which will be held April 22 at Farmer Bob’s World in Ivanhoe, will be used to support the farm’s agriculture education programs. Tickets are $75 per person and include a BBQ steak dinner and dessert as well as a wagon tour of Farmer Bob’s World, silent and live auction items and live music by Lon Hannah from the band ‘Sons of the San Joaquin’.
This year, Bob McKellar–also known as Farmer Bob–and the board of directors are adding a special award to honor families who have operated California’s citrus farms for generations. The very first “Citrus Family of the Year” award will be given to Gless Ranch, a citrus ranch in Kern County founded in 1958.
Farmer Bob was honored with an award this year as well. Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) named McKellar Farmer of the Year as part of her first annual Spirit of SD (Senate District) 14 Awards.
“This year’s Spirit of SD 14 Awardees represent the dedication, tenacity and spirit of the Central Valley,” said Senator Hurtado. “Many of those awarded today have gone above and beyond in their service to the 14th Senate District, and their community.”
To reserve a ticket to the “Tree to Table: Dinner in the Groves” fundraiser or to purchase a sponsorship package, visit the Farmer Bob’s World website at https://farmerbobsworld.com/event or call their offices at (559) 798-0557 x 3. Ticket prices will raise to $100 per person after April 1.