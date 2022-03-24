2022 Tree to Table fundraiser to be held at Farmer Bob’s

The fourth annual Tree to Table fundraiser will be held on April 22 in Ivanhoe, proceeds benefit agriculture education

IVANHOE – A BBQ steak dinner nestled in the orange groves awaits guests at the fourth annual Tree to Table fundraiser hosted by McKellar Family Farms next month.

Proceeds from the fundraiser, which will be held April 22 at Farmer Bob’s World in Ivanhoe, will be used to support the farm’s agriculture education programs. Tickets are $75 per person and include a BBQ steak dinner and dessert as well as a wagon tour of Farmer Bob’s World, silent and live auction items and live music by Lon Hannah from the band ‘Sons of the San Joaquin’.