Exeter council set to consider changes to cannabis ordinance

Exeter City Council will explore changes to their ordinance on cannabis in order to allow specific cannabis medications to be sold in town
EXETER – In a few short weeks the city of Exeter will be considering rewrites to their existing cannabis ordinance.
At the Exeter City Council meeting on March 22, the council voted in favor of exploring changes to the ordinance. According to city attorney Julia Lew’s presentation potential changes would make room for a medicinal cannabis treatment center. BioLife, the company these changes would make room for, has been located in E Street Square. These changes would allow them to carry prescription cannabis medication for adults and children with terminal and severe illnesses. As of now, they cannot.
There are not many facilities like BioLife up and down the state of California. Opening one in the Central Valley could provide a huge help to individuals in need.
This effort began in earnest in early 2019. City staff was approached by Exeter Physician Dr. David Sine in regards to a consulting office for a medicinal cannabis company. The company, BioLife, would fill specific needs for specific patients with the use of highly controlled cannabis. Exeter currently has a restrictive ordinance on cannabis, making it nearly impossible for a medicinal use facility to operate in the city limits.
Exeter passed their cannabis ordinance following the passage of Proposition 64 In 2016. Prop 64 allowed for the adult use of marijuana for people 21 years and older, but left much of the regulatory controls to the county and local level. Some cities in Tulare County, such as Farmersville, Lindsay and Woodlake allowed for cannabis sales, while Exeter decided to ban it outright.
The next opportunity for the city council to consider changes to the ordinance is April 26. If a change is made in the ordinance, there will still be several steps that need to be taken before the facility can open. BioLife must become a micro-business– this can only happen after the ordinance is changed – and encompass three of the following four features in their location: retail, distribution, cultivation, transport/manufacturing.
“This is such a specialized area though, that it was even tricky for the state of California. A great amount of time was spent by [BioLife] working with the state of California to try to figure out how best to accomplish what they want to do,” Lew said.