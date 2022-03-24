Exeter council set to consider changes to cannabis ordinance

Exeter City Council will explore changes to their ordinance on cannabis in order to allow specific cannabis medications to be sold in town

EXETER – In a few short weeks the city of Exeter will be considering rewrites to their existing cannabis ordinance.

At the Exeter City Council meeting on March 22, the council voted in favor of exploring changes to the ordinance. According to city attorney Julia Lew’s presentation potential changes would make room for a medicinal cannabis treatment center. BioLife, the company these changes would make room for, has been located in E Street Square. These changes would allow them to carry prescription cannabis medication for adults and children with terminal and severe illnesses. As of now, they cannot.

There are not many facilities like BioLife up and down the state of California. Opening one in the Central Valley could provide a huge help to individuals in need.