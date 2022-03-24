Farmersville Unified teachers, administration remain far apart in negotiations

Farmersville Unified School District teachers site inflation, mismanagement as contributing factors to a lacking agreement with administration
FARMERSVILLE – After months of negotiations between Farmersville teachers and district officials, the school district announced an agreement to give teachers a 4% salary increase for the 2021-22 school year. For many, though, this isn’t enough.
Superintendent Paul Sevillano announced at a school board meeting on March 22 that after negotiations with Farmersville’s chapter of the California School Employees Association and the Farmersville Teachers’ Association, a 4% raise will be offered to teachers in addition to a fully-funded healthcare package and $4,000 in compensation is given to teachers who offer independent study services to students.
“He said that he offered us 4%, when inflation is at 7.5% right now. So it’s actually a pay cut, and that’s pretty frustrating,” said Julie McIntosh, an academic coach at Farmersville Jr. High School and the grievance chair for Farmersville’s chapter of the CSEA.
During the meeting, teachers and school administration aired concerns that their salaries aren’t matching an often intense and demanding workload. Some teachers mentioned working well beyond the hours they were being compensated for and being routinely asked to put in volunteer hours to complete necessary tasks.
Several teachers brought up ways the district could potentially cut down on spending costs, including retaining more experienced faculty instead of investing in costly programs and cracking down on legal fees.
Andrew Gonzalez, a language arts teacher at Farmersville Jr. High School, cited a recent LCAP report that highlighted improvements in students’ academic performance. He attributed the growth to the expertise of experienced teachers.
“Our experience has freed us from relying on expensive programs, one after another, year after year. Rather, we rely on the skills and knowledge that we have refined over the years of experience working with students and in this community,” Gonzalez said.
Other teachers urged the board to make inquiries into legal fees paid by the school district, which amounted to nearly $200,000 in attorney invoices since February 2021. Some of this was used in response to unfair labor practice charges filed against the district by representatives from the California Teachers’ Association, according to McIntosh.
“CTA has filed, on behalf of one of our teachers, an unfair labor practice charge because this teacher had engaged in union activity and then almost immediately started experiencing retribution,” McIntosh said.
According to Sevillano, the compensation package is the most competitive in the county–in particular, the $4,000 independent study bonus is the highest one-time bonus to be offered in two years–and was agreed upon within the restraints of a significant drop in state funding following lower attendance rates during the pandemic.
“This is what we can afford as an industry,” Sevillano said. “Our costs have gone up as a district.”
Sevillano noted that teachers’ hourly overtime rate is also increasing by $10 as part of the negotiation package.
“It’s a recognition of all the hard work our teachers have done,” Sevillano said. “We’ve offered the highest bonus in over two years in any other district, and we feel really strongly that this is a very competitive compensation package.”
From the hum of disappointed murmurs that filled the school board’s crowded meeting room after Sevillano announced the compensation agreement, it’s safe to say Farmersville’s teachers don’t find the package to be as competitive as he does.
“Why is the district so unwilling to invest in its students’ education?” Gonzalez said. “Has not the time come to retain qualified, experienced teachers and reach the educational goals this community and its students so deserve?”