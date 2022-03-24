Farmersville Unified teachers, administration remain far apart in negotiations

“CTA has filed, on behalf of one of our teachers, an unfair labor practice charge because this teacher had engaged in union activity and then almost immediately started experiencing retribution,” McIntosh said.

According to Sevillano, the compensation package is the most competitive in the county–in particular, the $4,000 independent study bonus is the highest one-time bonus to be offered in two years–and was agreed upon within the restraints of a significant drop in state funding following lower attendance rates during the pandemic.

“This is what we can afford as an industry,” Sevillano said. “Our costs have gone up as a district.”

Sevillano noted that teachers’ hourly overtime rate is also increasing by $10 as part of the negotiation package.

“It’s a recognition of all the hard work our teachers have done,” Sevillano said. “We’ve offered the highest bonus in over two years in any other district, and we feel really strongly that this is a very competitive compensation package.”

From the hum of disappointed murmurs that filled the school board’s crowded meeting room after Sevillano announced the compensation agreement, it’s safe to say Farmersville’s teachers don’t find the package to be as competitive as he does.

“Why is the district so unwilling to invest in its students’ education?” Gonzalez said. “Has not the time come to retain qualified, experienced teachers and reach the educational goals this community and its students so deserve?”