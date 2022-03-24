Local youth in Visalia provide clarity on smoke shops

City council says it will consider banning the sale of flavored tobacco products within the city

VISALIA – A year ago, Jasmine Luna came to her first Visalia City Council meeting alone, nervous to speak in front of the authority figures and unsure if they were going to listen to her concerns about limiting smoke shops near schools.

The Redwood High School junior talked about tobacco retailers’ overwhelming advertisements, their lack of identifying the age of those purchasing vape pens and flavored vape juices, and the fact they are located down the street from schools. In the case of Houston Elementary School, there is a smoke shop just 400 feet from the school’s front gate.