DA strongly opposes ‘shocking’ sentence in domestic abuse case

Dylan Snow gets a lenient sentence after viciously beating a female victim at a party in 2019

PORTERVILLE – A Porterville man found guilty of domestic violence that resulted in great bodily injury to the victim received a suspended sentence and will likely face zero jail time.

Dylan Snow, 26, was convicted on Nov. 4 of felony corporal injury to a spouse or girlfriend with the special allegation that the act caused great bodily injury. On March 21, the court sentenced Snow to five years suspended state prison, four years probation and use of an electronic monitor.

“The defendant served only six actual days in custody for beating and severely injuring this victim. While it is unfathomable how this ruling equates to justice, we are equally concerned about the message this sends to future victims of such abuse,” said District Attorney Tim Ward. “For anyone suffering in the cycle of violence, this office cares and resources are available. You are not alone.”