Exeter finances hold strong in face of rising inflation

Exeter expects a surplus to their general fund, increased budgets to their three enterprise funds

EXETER – Despite the threat of inflation the city of Exeter is more financially stable now than before the pandemic.

At the March 22 Exeter City Council meeting, finance director, Rainbow Moore, provided a presentation outlining the city’s financial position heading into the last quarter of the fiscal year. City Manager Adam Ennis said that the city is in a strong position in their general fund, general fund reserves and enterprise funds.

“The good news is, if we get some rocky waters economy wise over the next few years, because of the inflation and things that are going on, we’re in a much better position to weather the storm than we were a few years ago,” Ennis said.