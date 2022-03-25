Exeter finances hold strong in face of rising inflation

Exeter expects a surplus to their general fund, increased budgets to their three enterprise funds
EXETER – Despite the threat of inflation the city of Exeter is more financially stable now than before the pandemic.
At the March 22 Exeter City Council meeting, finance director, Rainbow Moore, provided a presentation outlining the city’s financial position heading into the last quarter of the fiscal year. City Manager Adam Ennis said that the city is in a strong position in their general fund, general fund reserves and enterprise funds.
“The good news is, if we get some rocky waters economy wise over the next few years, because of the inflation and things that are going on, we’re in a much better position to weather the storm than we were a few years ago,” Ennis said.
According to Moore’s presentation the general fund – the most discretionary fund available in the city’s budget – is expected to have a surplus of $303,518 at the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year on June 30. The surplus is more than twice the $140,000 surplus the city was expecting when they adopted the budget last year. The city has also doubled their general fund reserves. Ennis said the city council initially set a 25% reserve goal. The city has managed to save 54%.
The city’s enterprise funds – water, sewer and refuse (trash) – have also been on the upswing since the council approved rate increases to each in 2020 and 2021 respectively.
Exeter plans to invest $413,000 more than they had initially budgeted for in long needed capital improvement projects within their water fund. Ennis said that projects this year and in future years will be paid for through scheduled rate increases year-over-year. This money will be going to the rehabilitation of wells and other equipment replacements in different areas around the city, according to Ennis.
The city also projects that they will have increased their sewer fund budget by $270,000 by the end of the fiscal year. The money is already accounted for with a scheduled rate increase over the next three years – which is true for the water fund as well. The city has been working on upgrading several lift stations across town. They are working on one south of town on Industrial Drive and Firebaugh.
“Lift stations have been one of the bigger things with our sewer system. We’ve got some that are really old. They really need to be fully upgraded and, and they’re not cheap…we’re trying to hit our problem areas, our most vulnerable areas and problem areas first that we know about,” Ennis said.
He added that city crews have spent considerable time and money repairing lift station pumps in recent years. In particular the one south of town on Industrial Drive.
The city also received a grant for a sewer master plan in this fiscal year. They plan to combine the usage of the grant along with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money in hopes of fully replacing some of the lift stations that desperately need it. If the sewage lift stations were not enough, there is also a storm drain master plan underway to identify projects that need assistance as well.
The sanitation fund will also have been increased by year’s end according to Moore. The $219,000 increase should be offset by a rate increase, as well. Ennis said the main driver for increased refuse costs has come from the implementation of Senate Bill (SB) 1383 that began implementation in January. SB 1383 established a statewide goal to minimize the amount of organic waste that is being disposed of in landfills. The goal of SB 1383 was to have 50% reduction by the year 2020 and a 75% reduction by 2025.
The legislation has been much maligned by waste disposal companies, in particular Mid Valley Disposal who many cities contract with for their trash services.
With several areas around town needing some much desired attention the city has their work cut out for them, the bright side being that the funds are now available to use with some to spare.