Homicides increase in Visalia between 2018 and 2021

VISALIA – Crime has been in decline in Visalia for the last four years with the exception of one category: homicides.
Homicides have steadily increased over the last four years from just three in 2018 to 14 in 2021.
Assaults dropped in 2021 for the first time since 2018. After increasing by 16% in the previous three years, assaults fell but by less than a percent and only in two categories, assault with a firearm other than a firearm or blade and unarmed assault. However, 2021 saw an increase in assaults with firearms and assaults with a knife or cutting instrument, up 82% and 9% respectively.
Other violent crimes saw significant drops last year. After averaging 108 rapes in the previous three years, rapes fell to 87 last year, an 18% reduction. Forcible rapes decreased from 98 to 83 and attempted rapes from eight down to four. Burglaries with forced entry were down 14% from 324 in 2020 to 278 in 2021.
Property crimes were down 4% in the last year and 20% in the last four years. Unlawful entries fell 24% from 190 to 143, and thefts of motorcycles, quads, and other offroad vehicles was down 36% from 58 to 37.
Larceny was up 7% in 2021 but down 18.5% since 2018 and auto theft was up 10% in the last year but down 13% in the last four years.