Homicides increase in Visalia between 2018 and 2021

VISALIA – Crime has been in decline in Visalia for the last four years with the exception of one category: homicides.

Homicides have steadily increased over the last four years from just three in 2018 to 14 in 2021.

Assaults dropped in 2021 for the first time since 2018. After increasing by 16% in the previous three years, assaults fell but by less than a percent and only in two categories, assault with a firearm other than a firearm or blade and unarmed assault. However, 2021 saw an increase in assaults with firearms and assaults with a knife or cutting instrument, up 82% and 9% respectively.