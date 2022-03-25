Noon Kiwanis bestows high honor on Clarklind Farms

Ronnie, Tom Clark to be award 61st Farmer of the Year by the Noon Kiwanis at their luncheon on Wednesday, March 30
TULARE – Cousins Ronnie and Tom Clark, pistachio farmers from Tulare, will be awarded with the 61st “Farmer of the Year” award by the “Noon” Kiwanis Club of Tulare for their contributions to local agriculture.
The Clark cousins both grew up in Tulare and together formed Clarklind Farms in 1983. The farm grows pistachios and almonds, but has also received numerous awards over the years for their high yields in grain corn.
Ronnie and Tom both attended Tulare Western High School. Tom began working at the age of 13, shoveling furrow ends during the summer. At 16 he was promoted to combine driver. After high school, Ronnie went on to COS and then to Cal Poly. Tom went to Fresno State.
Ronnie started farming in 1975 north of Tulare growing cotton, wheat, and corn. A partnership with his father Bob, uncle Don and cousin Tom known as Clarklind Farms was formed in 1983, thus beginning the family business.
Today, both men are married with grown children; Tom also has five grandchildren. Ronnie serves on a variety of boards including Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District board, Kaweah and St. Johns Rivers Association, Mid Valley Growers, Pistachio Growers, Inc., and the board of the International Agri Center. Tom has been farming for 49 years in all and has served on the Tulare Irrigation District Board. Ronnie and Tom both support many local efforts for youth sports, youth 4-H and FFA, youth exhibitors at the fair and too many charities to mention.
The “Noon” Kiwanis Club of Tulare will present the “Farmer of the Year” award to Ronnie and Tom at their luncheon on March 30 at 12 p.m. in Tulare. Tickets are $35. Tickets may be purchased at Mechanics Bank, Farm Credit West, or Garton Tractor in Tulare. Or for sponsorships, call Celeste Moore, event chair at 559-280-1481.