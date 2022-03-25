Noon Kiwanis bestows high honor on Clarklind Farms

Ronnie, Tom Clark to be award 61st Farmer of the Year by the Noon Kiwanis at their luncheon on Wednesday, March 30

TULARE – Cousins Ronnie and Tom Clark, pistachio farmers from Tulare, will be awarded with the 61st “Farmer of the Year” award by the “Noon” Kiwanis Club of Tulare for their contributions to local agriculture.

The Clark cousins both grew up in Tulare and together formed Clarklind Farms in 1983. The farm grows pistachios and almonds, but has also received numerous awards over the years for their high yields in grain corn.

Ronnie and Tom both attended Tulare Western High School. Tom began working at the age of 13, shoveling furrow ends during the summer. At 16 he was promoted to combine driver. After high school, Ronnie went on to COS and then to Cal Poly. Tom went to Fresno State.