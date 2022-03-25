Visalia puts a bow, cuts a ceremonial ribbon on Rotary Theatre renovations

This was not the first time Visalia Rotary clubs had invested in the theater. The theater itself was built as a large classroom for the Sierra Vista campus (east of Giddings Street) of Redwood High School in the 1940s. In the 1980s, the Rotary Club helped renovate the building into a theater for VUSD student performances. The major renovation improved the structural integrity of the building and brought the building up to code for its dedication ceremony in 1987.

Rotarians raised $350,000 through its Visalia Rotary Community Foundation to pay for the renovation and Visalia Unified School District maintenance staff did the work, further reducing the cost of the project, which could have cost an additional $150,000 if it had been forced to outsource the work. The Visalia Rotary Clubs issued a special thanks to Rick Mangini, who donated his time to develop the architectural design plans, and Susan Mangini, who coordinated with district staff and contractors to maintain the theater’s art deco style.