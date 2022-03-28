Baseball: Mustangs find footing, ground Hawks in league win

Tulare Western keeps composure after falling behind three runs to Mission Oak before finishing them off in an 8-4 victory

VISALIA – The Mustangs have found their footing in league play after opening the season with a dismal 1-10-1 in non-league and tournament play.

Tulare Western’s offense got off to a slow start March 25 at Valley Strong Ballpark but the Mustangs turned up the heat against Mission Oak in the mid to late innings for an 8-4 win over the Hawks. The high-energy East Yosemite League matchup was the first of the year between the cross-town teams and helped the Mustangs trot to their second league win of the season.

Good pitching from Western’s Jack Anker, a Fresno State commit, and a slow start for Western’s offense kept the game close. After three scoreless innings, the Hawks took an early lead in the fourth inning. Mission Oak’s Raymond Bustos made his way to third and Ty Burns on to second to set up pitcher Gage Hastin for a powerful swing into right field. The ball stayed fair and was out of reach from the outfielder. Both Bustos and Burns found their way home with Hastin close behind. He rounded third and was able to complete the three-run homer. The inside-the-park homerun gave the Hawks a 3-0 lead.