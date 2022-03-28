Baseball: Mustangs find footing, ground Hawks in league win

Tulare Western keeps composure after falling behind three runs to Mission Oak before finishing them off in an 8-4 victory
VISALIA – The Mustangs have found their footing in league play after opening the season with a dismal 1-10-1 in non-league and tournament play.
Tulare Western’s offense got off to a slow start March 25 at Valley Strong Ballpark but the Mustangs turned up the heat against Mission Oak in the mid to late innings for an 8-4 win over the Hawks. The high-energy East Yosemite League matchup was the first of the year between the cross-town teams and helped the Mustangs trot to their second league win of the season.
Good pitching from Western’s Jack Anker, a Fresno State commit, and a slow start for Western’s offense kept the game close. After three scoreless innings, the Hawks took an early lead in the fourth inning. Mission Oak’s Raymond Bustos made his way to third and Ty Burns on to second to set up pitcher Gage Hastin for a powerful swing into right field. The ball stayed fair and was out of reach from the outfielder. Both Bustos and Burns found their way home with Hastin close behind. He rounded third and was able to complete the three-run homer. The inside-the-park homerun gave the Hawks a 3-0 lead.
The Mustangs were a bit shaken but kept their composure at the plate. All seemed to be going well after a base hit by Linkin Jimenez sent Anker to second. Soon after, Drew Gonzales was walked and now bases were loaded with two outs. Despite the pressure, a line drive down the middle from Brylan Coelho ended up being an RBI triple. In a now tied game with a man on 3rd, the Mustangs seemed to settle into a rhythm. After another player was walked, Ben Leon sent the pitch over the second baseman, knocking both of his teammates home. Now up 5-3, Western wasn’t done scoring. Leon was able to get the sixth run of the inning after James Corral shot the ball into left field. By the end of the fourth inning, Western was up 6-3 and momentum had completely shifted to the Mustangs.
“This is one of the best teams I’ve coached since I’ve been here in 17 years,” said Tulare Western head coach Ken Searcy.
Mission Oak scored another run in the fifth inning and the Mustangs got home twice in the sixth. By the top of the seventh, the Hawks were looking for four runs to keep them in it. Even with the pressure of a full count, Hawks pitcher Kannon Costa delivered a huge hit to give Mission Oak hope. Despite this, reliever BJ Rodriguez was able to keep his composure and strike out the remaining batter to finish off the game with the save for the Mustangs.
Both teams will continue league play on today, March 30. The Mustangs will look to get their 4th win of the season against Monache and Mission Oak will face off against Tulare Union in another heated rivalry game.