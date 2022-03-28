Baseball: Pioneers pitching axes Miners at the plate

The Pioneers held the Miners scoreless until the top of the third. El Diamante’s Daniel Coronado and Caleb Silva’s consecutive hits landed Coronado on third base and Silva on first. Silva stole second but more importantly drew attention away from Coronado who leapt over Mt. Whitney’s catcher to steal home to manufacture a run in amazing fashion for the Miners.

Despite the highlight, Mt. Whitney held onto their lead over El Diamante the entire game. The Pioneers weren’t even letting the Miners get their feet on the ground, almost every El Diamante player that got a hit on the ball was out before they were even halfway to first. El Diamante managed to add one more run in the top of the fourth inning while the Pioneers secured runs in all but two innings.

“We got a lot of work to do but I feel like we’ve got some of the best coaches in the valley,” Mt. Whitney’s Jordan VaSteeg said.