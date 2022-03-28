State releases nearly $30 million to Friant-Kern Canal repairs, holds back $7 million

The California Department of Water Resources hands down millions in light of federal, local funding to fixt the Friant Kern Canal

SACRAMENTO – The Friant-Kern Canal has been in distress for several years thanks to severe drought and now requires millions of dollars in repairs.

According to a Friant Water Authority (FWA) press release the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced it will throw $30 million dollars in funding to assist with repairs.

“Through this investment, we are furthering a partnership to restore California’s major water conveyance systems to improve the resiliency of California’s water supply during drought and flood conditions,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “The projects, when completed, will maximize the canal’s capacity to move water efficiently through the system and improve California’s ability to boost and store its water supply.”