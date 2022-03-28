Teachers file unfair labor charge against Farmersville Unified

PERB confirmed the district has hired Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud and Romo of Fresno to represent them in the case, in addition to the district’s contract with Lozano Smith, another Fresno-based firm contracted as primary counsel for the district.

Year-long Dispute

The debate over the district’s actions in the pending case date back more than a year, when Koop complained to her supervisor about not having enough support for her students, such as substitute teachers and staffing levels, which had significantly increased her workload. On March 1, 2021, Koop sent a letter to Hester Principal Dannette Bryson and Earheart about the lack of administrative support for teaching special education students in the Transitional Kindergarten-1st Grade (TK-1) program and her belief that the school was inappropriately focusing resources on preschool programs at the expense of the TK-1 program. She also complained in a March 1 email about her supervisor’s failure to communicate with her and other staff about the scheduling of meetings and lack of or delayed responses to her emails concerning educational matters.

On March 5, 2021, Sevillano met with Koop, two other special education teachers, and then FTA President Leslie Stewart to discuss the teacher’s concerns. This led to a March 19, 2021 meeting in which “All concerned participants agreed to re-double efforts to work as a team on the agreed-upon solutions,” according to the PERB document.

On March 25, the supervisor presented the teacher with a Letter of Concern, the first step in the disciplinary process, which reprimanded the teacher for copying her FTA representative on a work-related email. PERB deemed the alleged incident to be false.

By July, the teacher and several of her special education colleagues had had two meetings with Sevillano where they all expressed concerns about the supervisor’s management style and general communication problems. “One teacher said that he was looking for another job because of Earheart,” the PERB report stated.