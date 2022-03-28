Visalia considers doubling their fire department’s paramedic squad

The second unit will cost less than the first because the city had to hire an EMS coordinator position to launch and oversee the unit. Adding three new paramedics and a medically-equipped SUV will cost the city an additional $202,500 in Measure N funds for the remainder of this fiscal year, $406,300 in 2022-23, $437,800 in 2023-24 and $455,900 in 2024-25. Together, the EMS units will cost the city more than $1 million per year beginning in 2023-24. Even with the addition of the new squad, the city is projecting at least a 1% growth in sales tax revenue through 2025-26, leaving the district with an ending cash balance at least an estimated $5.5 million in every year except for 2023-24, when the essential services fund will only be left with $1.7 million at the end of the year, before picking up the following year.

Councilmember Brett Taylor asked Griswold how long he expected it would take to recruit the positions, how long it would be for training before they could begin operating the second unit. Griswold said he would like to do a continuous recruitment, meaning the unit will always take applications to have a constant flow of candidates.

Background checks can take three to four months, followed by two to three weeks of training to be accredited as a paramedic for advanced life support through the Central California Emergency Services AGency, which oversees EMTs, paramedics and ambulance companies in Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Madera counties. In all, Griswold said it would take between four and five months from the time they hire a position until that position is ready to hit the streets.

The city council approved the amendment to Measure N unanimously. The March 21 meeting was the first of two public hearings required to amend the sales tax measure’s spending plan. The second public hearing will be held at a future Visalia City Council meeting.