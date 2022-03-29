Lindsay announces new updates in park improvement plan thanks to $4.6M grant

“It means more extensive shade trees, bigger trees, the ball fields are going to be basically brand new. Because existing conditions are just not great out there. …We’re going to be able to do the full lighting so we can have night games,” Cannon elaborated.

Also included in the updates are new restrooms, concessions with a storage building, playgrounds and picnic arbors with large shade structures and walking trails with training equipment.

Cannon’s next step before the city can break ground is getting approval of the Restricted Grant Agreement required by caltrans. In other words this agreement allows for the explanation of future plans for the grant money to the city council. This is projected to take place at the City Council meeting at the end of April. From there the plans have to be 100% finalized and then receive approval from city council as well.

Cannon expressed his gratitude for having more funds than allotted originally. When all the city had to work with was $3.6 million, their expected budget came in closer to $6 million for all anticipated upgrades. This clearly was an issue and sparked the city’s interest in applying for more funding. Now with the $8 million budget, this provides a safety net for any changes rather than starting with a little over half of expected expenditures.

Before shovels can hit the dirt though, Cannon said that designs still need to be finalized. “We’d love to start this year if we could, but I don’t think that we will be completely ready to go until spring [2023],” Cannon said.