Congressional special election will cost Tulare County over $800,000

Connie Conway isn’t running in the new 21st District but is the front runner for the existing 22nd. The Tulare County native and experienced politician served on the Board of Supervisors from from 2000 to 2008, like her father did from 1981-1991, and as minority leader in the State Assembly from 2008 to 2014. She said she had mixed emotions about the Governor’s decision to hold the special election instead of consolidating it with the June 7 primary. There is a trade off in this rare instance between taxpayer dollars and taxpayer representation.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” Conway said. “I’m frugal when it comes to spending but the sooner the better when it comes to representation.”

The special election will likely not be certified until a week or so before the June 7 primary and then it could be another 30 days for the representative to be seated at Capitol Hall. The winner would likely only be present for 10 days in June and 12 in July before Congress recesses for the month of August, according to the House’s legislative calendar. If there is a runoff in the June 7 primary between the top two vote getters from the special election, that could mean the new representative wouldn’t arrive in Washington until Congress returns in September, with just four months left in the term. The veteran official said she would spend the rest of this year working the federal level to keep the Veterans Affairs clinic in Tulare.

The good news for Tulare County is that the exorbitant cost of the special election will not hurt the county’s bottom line. In his presentation to the Board of Supervisors, Britt said the cost of the election would be covered by a surplus of state and local sales tax revenue. The county is transferring $1 million of the nearly $11 million surplus to the Elections Office specifically for the April 5 election.

Outside of Conway, there are no candidates with legislative experience in a condensed term where experience may matter more than anything else. Republican and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig withdrew from the race to run for the newly redrawn District 5 and Democrat Phil Arballo, who came within 8.5 points of catching Nunes in 2020, withdrew to run in the newly formed District 13. This is the first time Republican Michael Maher and Democrat Lourin Hubbard have run for office or even run a campaign. Hubbard has a political science degree but works as an operations manager for the California Department of Water Resources. Hubbard did not return calls of press time for this article.