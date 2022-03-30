County reports $11 million surplus entering final quarter of fiscal year

Britt asked the board to use $10.9 million in one-time monies for three, one-time projects. He recommended using $4.9 million to payoff for the fire and sheriff’s department Motorola dispatch system the county purchased a few years ago for the new dispatch center opening later this year, $5 million to construct a new county morgue after space issues during the pandemic, and $1 million to cover the cost of the upcoming special election in the 22nd Congressional District formerly held by Devin Nunes. Britt said the April 5 election to select someone to finish out the remaining months of his current term will cost between $800,000 and $850,000 “for this unanticipated special election for the congressional seat that nobody really planned on this April.”

“I appreciate using $10.9 million [for one-time costs] when that type of [one-time] money is received,” Vice Chair Dennis Townsend said. “These fiscally conservative policies have been in place for quite a while and it’s paid off in the long run and recently.”

Entering the final quarter of the fiscal year, which runs July 1 through June 30, revenues are at 36% of the budget, as most come in toward the end of summer, and expenditures are at 51% of the budget, right on track compared to previous years. Normally at this point in the year, the county has collected a little over half of its budgeted revenue, but this year the county has collected nearly two-thirds with a quarter of the year to go.

The General Fund has grown 26% to $949 million since 2017-18 but supports fewer employees than it did five years ago as only 84% of positions are filled. Britt said the county plans to hire 46 positions this year, delete 16, reclassify 69 positions and retitle 187 others.