Farmersville approves support for water conservation grant

The Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District submitted a grant application for the Multibenefit Land Repurposing Program, garnering support from the Farmersville City Council

FARMERSVILLE – Parts of the Kaweah Subbasin may soon shift from agricultural use to something more sustainable.

During their March 28 meeting the Farmersville City Council approved mayor Paul Boyer to sign a letter in support of a grant application from the Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District for a state program that would repurpose parcels of agricultural land in an effort to conserve groundwater.

The conservation district – located in Farmersville – submitted their grant application to the California Department of Conservation for the Multibenefit Land Repurposing Program on Feb. 22. If approved, the program would repurpose parcels of agricultural land throughout the Kaweah Subbasin in order to reduce the area’s reliance on groundwater. Repurposed land would be put towards solar installations, wildlife habitats, groundwater recharge basins and other environmentally beneficial uses.