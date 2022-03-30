Lindsay council to discuss the need for contracted tree trimming services

The city of Lindsay is struggling to maintain several overgrown trees due to a lack of staffing and funding
LINDSAY – For several years, the city of Lindsay has struggled with keeping their shrubbery under control. A lack of funds within the maintenance district makes upkeep tasks increasingly more difficult. Now the city is looking for a helping hand.
“The fact of the matter is that the maintenance district doesn’t generate the revenue required to do a lot of these services on a regular basis,” Lindsay City Manager Joe Tanner explained.
During their March 22 Lindsay City Council meeting staff noted that the city lacks enough manpower to keep up with tree growth around the city. As a result the city is considering a contract with Mariposa Tree Management Inc. to help meet their tree trimming needs. The only hiccup is that the cost is maybe more than anticipated.
When the item comes before the city council in the near future they can select one of two bids, or both bids that would total $55,480. The first bid is $25,839 and includes tree trimming areas on Hermosa Street, Sweet Briar Avenue, areas in Sierra View Estates subdivision as well as the downtown area. The second bid would add locations such as 911 North Parkside, downtown pistachio trees as well as the city hall block, 251 East Honolulu St., but would add $29,650, bringing the total to $55,480.
The city council could select only the first bid to save on the total cost of the project, but Tanner said the city could take advantage by going with the full cost of the project and getting a greater return on the economies of scale.
“We will bring the item back. And we will hopefully have all [the council’s] questions answered for them. And we were going to recommend approval [of the full cost],” Tanner said.
Lindsay councilwoman Roseana Sanchez said her concern is that residents will lose confidence in the city’s abilities to maintain their landscape and lighting districts. She referenced residents from the Sierra View Estate that had brought up issues in the past. They questioned how the city was using their district money and asked if the residents themselves could assume responsibilities for their own districts.
Tanner explained that the issue is that the funding coming in from the landscape and lighting districts is simply not enough to cover maintenance costs. By contracting these services out the job is sure to be done.
“As it stands today, the maintenance requirements for that neighborhood are more than what’s generated through the assessment district to have the full boat for the maintenance,” Tanner said.