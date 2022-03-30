Lindsay council to discuss the need for contracted tree trimming services

The city council could select only the first bid to save on the total cost of the project, but Tanner said the city could take advantage by going with the full cost of the project and getting a greater return on the economies of scale.

“We will bring the item back. And we will hopefully have all [the council’s] questions answered for them. And we were going to recommend approval [of the full cost],” Tanner said.

Lindsay councilwoman Roseana Sanchez said her concern is that residents will lose confidence in the city’s abilities to maintain their landscape and lighting districts. She referenced residents from the Sierra View Estate that had brought up issues in the past. They questioned how the city was using their district money and asked if the residents themselves could assume responsibilities for their own districts.

Tanner explained that the issue is that the funding coming in from the landscape and lighting districts is simply not enough to cover maintenance costs. By contracting these services out the job is sure to be done.

“As it stands today, the maintenance requirements for that neighborhood are more than what’s generated through the assessment district to have the full boat for the maintenance,” Tanner said.