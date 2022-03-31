BofA donates domestic violence kits to Family Services Tulare County, other Valley centers

Some of these cases are referred to Family Services via the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department high risk team. The high risk team assesses individuals to determine whether they are considered “high risk” or not. These individuals will then be given information on what Family Services has to offer regardless of risk status. This program is a good way to bring awareness to individuals who may not think their situation is a problem.

In lieu of families sheltering in place at the beginning of the pandemic, Family Services implemented a chat line in addition to their calling hotline option. This online chat option allowed for several individuals in danger to talk to a trained domestic violence advocate without making a phone call. Family Services has seen a huge boom in cases via this method of communication. According to Meader, this chat is seeing individuals from not only Tulare County, but also individuals all over the country that are in need of help. Family services is looking ahead to hopefully be able to broaden their horizons to more than Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Because it’s been so successful, we’re hopeful to be able to expand it to 24/7 and also expand it to sexual assault survivors,” Meader said.

With this boom in domestic violence cases, Family Services is doing what they can to open up more room for more available beds at their shelter. Meader explained that this issue has grown “exponentially, really fast” and they are doing what they can to keep up with this demand.

“We encourage people to look at this as it’s not just an issue of an individual family, it can absolutely be a community based issue. Because when we see violence in the home, that is the type of violence that spills out into schools and into public places and workplaces,” Meader explained. “We want people to know that safety in the home is also a public safety issue.”

Visit FSTC.net for all donation inquiries, basic information, hotline phone number or to chat with an advocate.