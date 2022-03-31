Foundation returns to its roots amid controversy

The audit goes on to state Fyock was paid for services by two nonprofits, both of which provided services to the TC Fair, even though she claimed she was a volunteer for them and did not approve the compensation through the state between 2015 and 2019. While the nonprofits are not named, the amounts divulged in the audit for “Nonprofit #1” match the amounts of “executive compensation” listed in the tax documents. According to the audit, Fyock was paid $92,600 over six years by the foundation in addition to her six-figure annual salary as Fair CEO, which increased 15% between 2015-2019.

According to auditors, her compensation from the nonprofits was a violation of Food and Agriculture Code (FAC) Section 4060, which states an “employee shall not be compensated by the nonprofit corporation when that state officer or employee acts in an official capacity with regard to any contract made with the nonprofit corporation.” The code also prohibits any compensation to a state employee that is not approved by the Division of Fairs and Expositions prior to payment. Auditors said no documentation was provided showing that there was ever a written contract between the nonprofits and Fyock or that the compensation was ever approved by the state.

The Fair confirmed it “had not had any dealings with non-profit #1 or #2 since 2019.” Auditors recommended the Fair look into nonprofit payments made to Fyock. The Fair said it has asked CDFA for legal guidance on a “remedy” for the issue.

Orlopp said the foundation would not be issuing any statements or addressing the findings of the audit.

“I would prefer not to talk about that,” Orlopp said. “We want to keep this positive.”