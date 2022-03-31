Save Mart sells to private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management

Kingswood Capital Management purchases the Valley and Tulare County’s largest grocery chain of more than 200 Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx locations

MODESTO, Calif. – Tulare County’s largest grocery chain has been sold to a private equity firm.

On March 28, The Save Mart Companies announced its sale to Kingswood Capital Management LP. Kingswood is an operationally-focused private equity firm based in Los Angeles, with significant experience in the retail sector. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Save Mart Companies reported annual sales of more than $4 billion on its website.

Headquartered in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Companies operates more than 200 stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California, and FoodMaxx, including seven Save Mart stores and one FoodMaxx in Tulare County. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (“SSI”), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock.