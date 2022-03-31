Three Rivers crafts first-ever wildfire protection plan

“Basically, we’re starting with a homeowner, a landowner, and we’re working with them on defensible space and home hardening,” LaMar said. “We have licensed evaluators on our board, and we’re going to go out and talk with people and give them recommendations on how to create a safer environment for the home to possibly withstand a wildfire.”

Some public outreach outlined by the plan includes educational workshops for the community, signage around town, visits to Three Rivers Union School and tourist-focused education.

“With over 300 vacation rentals in our community now, we’re finding that we really need to educate visitors about the fact that they’re in a high-intensity fire zone or high fire danger area, so there will be a lot of materials developed specifically for the vacation rentals as well,” LaMar said. Some of these materials include large refrigerator magnets with fire safety information inside vacation rentals.

Another aspect of fire mitigation outlined by the CWPP is the management of plant materials like grasses, shrubs, dead leaves and fallen pine needles that act as fuel during wildfires.

“Our plans for that are to bring in goat grazers,” LaMar said. “You have companies that will bring in herds of goats, and goats eat everything. Put them on a hillside, and you’re creating great vegetation clearance.”

Other ways to manage dried vegetation include prescribed burns, a practice utilized by tribal communities around what is now California for thousands of years as a successful fire mitigation method.