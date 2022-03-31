Visalia businesses “light it up blue” for Autism Awareness Month

Visalia will show support for Autism Awareness Month by lighting up businesses in blue lights and holding local events aimed toward autism awareness

VISALIA – Businesses around Visalia will “light it up blue” for Autism Awareness Month by being lit up with blue lights starting April 2.

Visit Visalia is spearheading the initiative, and will be illuminating their office in blue along with Visalia Convention Center, Visalia Marriott Hotel, the Visalia Wyndham Hotel and Valley Oaks Golf Course. Valley Oaks Golf Course is the first golf course in California to be designated a Certified Autism Center (CAC), which is a facility or organization in which at least 80% of staff members are trained and certified in assisting individuals who are autistic or sensory sensitive.