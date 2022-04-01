Tulare County District Attorney secures parole denial for child abuse death case

A Tulare County mother, serving a life sentence for the abuse and murder of her adopted daughter, was denied parole

VISALIA – A murdering mother in Tulare County will continue to spend time behind bars after prosecutors successfully objected her hearing for early parole.

Angela Thompson, 63, was sentenced 25 years to life in prison in October 2001 for the abuse and murder of her adopted daughter. In a virtual hearing on March 29, Thompson appeared before the parole board for the first time. Tulare County prosecutors announced the following day that they “secured” her parole denial.

“This child’s murder was horrific and impacted everyone in this office in a profound way,” District Attorney Tim Ward said. “Once again, I commend the efforts of all staff for taking a stance for victims and being a voice for those who lost theirs. This office will continue to oppose these releases.”

This case was one of the first of its kind. Ward explained this case was a significant factor in the creation of the DA’s crimes against children team. Not to mention the importance for such a robust parole program that allows the DA to weigh in on cases such as Thompson’s. Now that she has appeared in front of the parole board once, she is likely to continue appearing every three years, or earlier.

Ward explained that on occasion after a three year parole denial, the parole board can expedite the process where they will see inmates before three years. “It’s our honor to be able to [object in these parole hearings]. And it’s our duty, because there’s no one else that can do it,” Ward said.