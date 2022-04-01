Tulare County District Attorney secures parole denial for child abuse death case

A Tulare County mother, serving a life sentence for the abuse and murder of her adopted daughter, was denied parole
VISALIA – A murdering mother in Tulare County will continue to spend time behind bars after prosecutors successfully objected her hearing for early parole.
Angela Thompson, 63, was sentenced 25 years to life in prison in October 2001 for the abuse and murder of her adopted daughter. In a virtual hearing on March 29, Thompson appeared before the parole board for the first time. Tulare County prosecutors announced the following day that they “secured” her parole denial.
“This child’s murder was horrific and impacted everyone in this office in a profound way,” District Attorney Tim Ward said. “Once again, I commend the efforts of all staff for taking a stance for victims and being a voice for those who lost theirs. This office will continue to oppose these releases.”
This case was one of the first of its kind. Ward explained this case was a significant factor in the creation of the DA’s crimes against children team. Not to mention the importance for such a robust parole program that allows the DA to weigh in on cases such as Thompson’s. Now that she has appeared in front of the parole board once, she is likely to continue appearing every three years, or earlier.
Ward explained that on occasion after a three year parole denial, the parole board can expedite the process where they will see inmates before three years. “It’s our honor to be able to [object in these parole hearings]. And it’s our duty, because there’s no one else that can do it,” Ward said.
On Sept. 7, 2000 Thompson was at an urgent care appointment for one of her twelve adopted children. While inside the appointment, another child ran inside from their car to announce that one of their siblings was not breathing. This victim was a five-year-old girl. After being rushed to nearby Sierra View Hospital, the child was unable to be revived.
At the hospital, the victim had a 105 degree temperature and exhibited numerous signs of extreme child abuse. The five-year-old had scarring consistent with restraining devices, burn scarring from hot liquid, several bone fractures, and physical signs of severe sexual abuse.
The other children were hesitant to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement because of their fear of Thompson. Eventually, two children came forward and explained what happened on the day of their 5-year-old adopted sister’s death.
The children explained that Thompson had forced the 17-year-old girl to sit on top of the victim for a car ride that was roughly four to five hours long. While also denying any relief or water for the child. The children’s statements and medical evidence led doctors to declare the cause of death as positional asphyxiation. In 1999 at the pre-adoption physical, no signs of any such injuries were visible.
The same five-year-old girl had been hospitalized a year prior to her death for a skull fracture. Thompson’s reason for the injury was that she had fallen off a bunk bed. After a later investigation, a neurosurgeon determined that the injury was most likely caused by infliction.
The children that came forward also elaborated on some specific horrific experiences. Thompson showed a disturbing pattern of abuse against her adopted children. She would put plastic bags over the children’s faces. If the children were taking too long to eat, she would put rubber gloves on and force feed food down their throats. Thompson would put the children in the bathtub and hold their faces under running water. She would also take needles or safety pins and poke the children on their hands, feet, underarms, mouths, gums, ears, or lips. The children also received spankings with either belts or spoons and would be hit in the kneecaps with a rod.
In October 2001, a jury convicted Thompson of second degree murder, assault on a child likely to cause great bodily injury or death and child abuse. Thompson is serving her life sentence at the California Institution for Women in Corona.
The Office of the District Attorney attends life parole hearings regularly. In this particular case, a senior deputy district attorney argued against Thompson’s release.