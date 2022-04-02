Exeter reveals award winners at reimagined community event

Exeter Chamber of Commerce waits until the night of its event to announce annual award winners for community-minded people, businesses and organizations
EXETER – The Exeter Chamber of Commerce ushered in a new era of their awards banquet this year by leaving nominees in suspense until the moment they were honored.
At the awards banquet on March 26, and in honor of 100 years of service, the chamber honored Man / Woman of the Year, Business of the Year, The Heritage Award, Recycler of the Year and, for the first time ever, Non-Profit Organization of the Year.
“There were so many different changes,” Chamber CEO Tina Rice said. “It was all about engagement and giving the community an opportunity to participate at whatever level was best for them.”
The chamber also added a “taste of” banquet with food from restaurants from around the community, and banquet tables decorated by local businesses. The event was held at the Exeter Veterans Memorial Building.
Heritage Award
The Heritage Award was given to Sandy Blankenship, former executive director of the chamber who retired in January 2021. The award recognizes individuals who have been a participating member of the community for over 25 years.
Blankenship began working for the Exeter Chamber of Commerce in 1991 and was hired on as the executive director in 2005.
“I was a little bit overwhelmed and surprised, and very honored,” Blankenship said of winning the award. “For many years I helped plan the event, so it was very different going and just being able to enjoy it.”
During her 15 years as executive director, Blankenship developed community engagement efforts such as the summer concert in the park series and the Experience Exeter Magazines. In addition to her work for the chamber, she is also an active member with the Kiwanis Club of Exeter, and is on the board for “Exeter, A Festival of Arts”, which cares for local murals and hosts the Garden Party each year.
“Nobody does this kind of work on their own,” Blankenship said. “Everybody works hard to make it the very best it can be. That’s what makes Exeter so special.”
Man of the Year
Mark Hull, owner of the local hobby store Raceway & Hobbies that specializes in remote-controlled cars and trucks, won the 2021 Man of the Year Award. Hull donates remote-controlled cars, helicopters, planes and boats for local fundraisers. He also offers free race days as rewards for local youth programs and helps mentor youth with both his time and sponsorship of events.
“I think it’s rewarding, just the idea of getting a remote control into the hands of these kids that may have never had a remote control vehicle,” Hull said. “It doesn’t matter where these kids come from, it’s just a good experience for me to be able to see them take charge and take control.”
Woman of the year
2021 Woman of the Year was awarded to Vicki Riddle, who serves as an Exeter planning commissioner, Tulare County Association of Governments board member and an Exeter cemetery district trustee. Riddle is also a member of The Pink Ladies, Exeter Woman’s Club and Exeter Republican Women Federated. She helped with the founding of both Exeter Union High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Young Republicans Club, a club which began the tradition of the Exeter 9/11 Remembrance Day.
Business of the year
The Business of the Year Award was given to Pacific Crest Equine and Pacific Crest Companion Animal Veterinary Hospital for their contributions to the Exeter community. Pacific Crest provides veterinary services to the Exeter area and has sponsored and contributed towards several youth programs in the community. Pacific Crest also serves Exeter’s horses and the people who care for them through the Happy Trails Riding Academy.
Pacific Crest was founded in 1998 by married veterinarians Doug and Kelly Anez. Doug was recently named the Region 11 Veterinarian of the Year by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International.
“We were certainly very excited. We love doing business in Exeter. It’s a great town,” said Kelly Anez, DVM. “We have many, many wonderful clients in Exeter and the surrounding areas, and we’ve certainly enjoyed being here.”
Recycler of the Year
Local restaurant Hometown Emporium won the Recycler of the Year Award. In addition to providing Exeter with delicious foods, Hometown Emporium has sponsored many community events including FCA Big Huddle, as well as hosted fundraisers and promotions to honor citizens and first responders of Exeter.
Nonprofit of the Year
The Boys and Girls Club of Exeter was awarded the first-ever Nonprofit of the Year Award for providing care and activities to Exeter’s youth through their after school programs. Exeter is the headquarters for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias, which serves 1,000 kids per day at 14 clubs throughout Tulare County. Clubs provide a wide span of activities for local youth, varying from STEM to sports. www.bgcsequoias.org.
“We feel very honored,” said Galen Quenzer, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the Sequoias, who has been with the organization for 32 years. “Every day I see or hear stories about the cool things that kids are doing in our clubs, the positive choices they’re making, the things that they’re learning that are going to make them great members of our society. It’s such a rewarding job that I have.”