Exeter reveals award winners at reimagined community event

Exeter Chamber of Commerce waits until the night of its event to announce annual award winners for community-minded people, businesses and organizations

EXETER – The Exeter Chamber of Commerce ushered in a new era of their awards banquet this year by leaving nominees in suspense until the moment they were honored.

At the awards banquet on March 26, and in honor of 100 years of service, the chamber honored Man / Woman of the Year, Business of the Year, The Heritage Award, Recycler of the Year and, for the first time ever, Non-Profit Organization of the Year.

“There were so many different changes,” Chamber CEO Tina Rice said. “It was all about engagement and giving the community an opportunity to participate at whatever level was best for them.”

The chamber also added a “taste of” banquet with food from restaurants from around the community, and banquet tables decorated by local businesses. The event was held at the Exeter Veterans Memorial Building.