CHP officer shot at in Orosi, Sheriff’s deputies investigate

TULARE COUNTY – A California Highway Patrolman was lucky to get away with his life in Orosi last week after being randomly shot at.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, who took over the investigation, at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, a dark sedan drove by a CHIP officer and fired at him. The CHP officer was taking down a report of an unrelated case at the time. Fortunately, the officer was not hit.

Deputies responded shortly after and took over the case. The public is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218 if they have any information, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.

Sheriff’s Log

Tuesday, March 29

At approximately 6 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Cartmill and West in Tulare for a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned two suspects, one man and one woman, approached a roadside vendor and made a purchase. The man then pulled out a gun and demanded cash. The suspects got away with an undetermined amount of money. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.