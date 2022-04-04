Miracle League sees record turnout on opening day

The event was especially memorable for returning players and families, many of whom hadn’t seen their teammates in over two years.

“There were a lot of hugs, a lot of hugs,” Reynolds said.

Joanna Hernandez is the coach of the league’s “Giants” team, which her daughter Desiree plays on.

“It was the most amazing thing ever, just to see the growth of all these kiddos in just two years,” said Hernandez, who also works as an instructional assistant for special needs students at the Tulare County Office of Education. “Being able to see all their smiles just for the simple fact of getting out there to socialize–I mean, it was just so heartwarming.”

Desiree, 15, has played in Miracle League for seven years. Hernandez says Miracle League is important to her family in that it gives Desiree something exciting to look forward to.

“There’s so much excitement, hearing those fans cheering them on and hearing their name being announced,” Hernandez said. “The excitement in their face overall is the most rewarding.”

This year Miracle League has 215 players and 200 Buddies to assist them. Their next game day is on April 2 and will be Disney themed, with everyone in attendance encouraged to wear Mickey ears, a princess crown, or pirate hat as they take the field.

“Doing this helps feed my soul,” Reynolds said. “I have joy in seeing other people be happy, and I have a passion for baseball. So that’s why I’m out on the baseball field.”