Miracle League sees record turnout on opening day

Visalia’s baseball league for developmentally-delayed children and adults kicked off their 2022 season with lots of new, smiling faces
VISALIA – Visalia’s Miracle League kicked off this year’s season with a record turnout on their opening day.
Miracle League of Visalia is a non-competitive, totally inclusive and extremely accessible version of baseball designed to maximize fun for developmentally delayed children and adults. The league announced in January it will move forward with its first season since 2019, and hundreds of families showed up for their kickoff party and opening day on March 25 and 26.
Jennifer Reynolds, Miracle League’s league coordinator, estimates that roughly 600 people attended the league’s kickoff party that Friday, which was fun-packed with a pizza party, face painting station, live DJ and reptile presentation, along with the A&W Float Mobile and princess party characters.
“It was a big kickoff to the season to get everybody really excited,” Reynolds said.
And it worked–nearly 500 family members and players came out the next morning for the league’s opening day, where jerseys were handed out and players met their coaches, teammates and Buddies, who are volunteers that stay with and assist each player during games. Reynolds said that 48% of players this season are new to Miracle League.
“It was so much fun to see the families’ reactions to experiencing the Miracle League for the first time. And I think everybody had a really good time and enjoyed it,” Reynolds said.
The event was especially memorable for returning players and families, many of whom hadn’t seen their teammates in over two years.
“There were a lot of hugs, a lot of hugs,” Reynolds said.
Joanna Hernandez is the coach of the league’s “Giants” team, which her daughter Desiree plays on.
“It was the most amazing thing ever, just to see the growth of all these kiddos in just two years,” said Hernandez, who also works as an instructional assistant for special needs students at the Tulare County Office of Education. “Being able to see all their smiles just for the simple fact of getting out there to socialize–I mean, it was just so heartwarming.”
Desiree, 15, has played in Miracle League for seven years. Hernandez says Miracle League is important to her family in that it gives Desiree something exciting to look forward to.
“There’s so much excitement, hearing those fans cheering them on and hearing their name being announced,” Hernandez said. “The excitement in their face overall is the most rewarding.”
This year Miracle League has 215 players and 200 Buddies to assist them. Their next game day is on April 2 and will be Disney themed, with everyone in attendance encouraged to wear Mickey ears, a princess crown, or pirate hat as they take the field.
“Doing this helps feed my soul,” Reynolds said. “I have joy in seeing other people be happy, and I have a passion for baseball. So that’s why I’m out on the baseball field.”