Police arrest suspect in large commercial fire in Tulare

Eyan Borum is arrested after video surveillance analysis leads officers to identify him as a suspect
TULARE – Another building was set ablaze in the city of Tulare. The police have already classified it as arson, and even nabbed the man allegedly responsible.
According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 11:07 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, officers received multiple calls from citizens reporting a commercial structure fire in the 200 block of east Kern Street. Tulare Fire Department along with the police department responded to the area and upon their arrival noticed the businesses located at 213, 215 and 217 Kern Street on fire. The fire was eventually extinguished which resulted in significant property damage.
Tulare Police Department’s investigation unit working in conjunction with the Tulare Fire Department’s arson investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson. Through the course of the investigation, investigators were able to locate video surveillance in the downtown area that identified a possible suspect. That person was identified as Eyan Borum, 23, a Tulare resident.
Investigators also learned that Borum was taken into custody on March 7, on a unrelated incident and was currently in jail in Tulare County. Investigators responded to Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility where Borum provided a statement implicating himself as the individual who started the fire.
This case will be forwarded to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for a criminal complaint filing. This incident was investigated by the Tulare Police Department’s Investigations Division and the Tulare Fire Department.