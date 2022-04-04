Police arrest suspect in large commercial fire in Tulare

Tulare Police Department’s investigation unit working in conjunction with the Tulare Fire Department’s arson investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson. Through the course of the investigation, investigators were able to locate video surveillance in the downtown area that identified a possible suspect. That person was identified as Eyan Borum, 23, a Tulare resident.

Investigators also learned that Borum was taken into custody on March 7, on a unrelated incident and was currently in jail in Tulare County. Investigators responded to Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility where Borum provided a statement implicating himself as the individual who started the fire.

This case will be forwarded to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for a criminal complaint filing. This incident was investigated by the Tulare Police Department’s Investigations Division and the Tulare Fire Department.