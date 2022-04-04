Poplar center created by the Central Valley Empowerment Alliance promises to support youth

“When we find ourselves being the majority, it’s our responsibility to list and encourage spaces for our minorities,” Perez-Ruiz said. “We hear so much of Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, which is very deserving, but we hear very little of Larry Itliong.”

Shortly after opening the doors, Lupe Martinez came into the center seeking help. She was a 17-year-old runaway living homeless on the streets of Poplar and asked if she could stay there.

“She had a rough life and when we found her she was tired [of living on the streets],” Perez-Ruiz said. “Unfortunately, we were just opening the door so we didn’t have all the systems in place just then. And we were not able to help her the way she needed it.”

CVEA was able to place her in a group home in a nearby city. Perez-Ruiz said Lupe struggled to make friends at the home and longed for the familiarity of Poplar. On Nov. 12, 2021, the CVEA was notified Lupe had committed suicide.

“From that came the idea that we need to be more proactive in the work that we do,” Perez-Ruiz said. “To be able to provide the support that our youth need in our rural communities.”

Lupe’s name is also an acronym CVEA uses to remind itself of the youth center’s purpose: Leadership, Unity, Power and Education.

“We want to help them be productive members of our communities, create unity among our diverse communities, feel empowered by their story, and use education as a tool to be able to accomplish their goals and be successful,” Perez-Ruiz said.