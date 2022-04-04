Poplar center created by the Central Valley Empowerment Alliance promises to support youth

Central Valley Empowerment Alliance rebuilds burned out warehouse as Lupe’s Promise youth center, named after a 17-year-old runaway who took her own life because there were no resources in the rural community
POPLAR – There isn’t much to miss along Highway 190 halfway between Highway 99 and 65. But just a few blocks off the highway, in the dusty expanse of lower Tulare County, sits one of the few remaining Filipino farmworker communities in the South Valley. Life in Poplar is simple but hard, especially for kids. Outside of school grounds, there are no grassy fields to play, no computers to do homework, and no place to be a kid that is safe from bullying, fights and gangs.
Eight miles from the nearest city, Poplar kids had no place to go in the middle of a place no one other than residents go. But in the aftermath of the pandemic, when Poplar children were feeling more isolated than ever before, a new nonprofit has risen from literal ashes to give kids a place to call their own.
On July 9, 2021, a fire devastated the small town of about 2,200 people burning through four local businesses and the community center and leaving 12 families without homes. Most of the adobe brick built Larry Itliong Resource Center, a former fire station, was insulated from the fire but the contents of the building were not. The fire charred and ruined school supplies, non-perishable foods and baby supplies collected by the Central Valley Empowerment Alliance (CVEA), an all-volunteer nonprofit which also distributes items in other cities.
Instead of restoring the back of the building to its former use, CVEA decided to use one tragedy to prevent another. On March 19, CVEA held a grand opening for a new youth center in its former storage area. CVEA executive director Mari Perez-Ruiz said they packed the area with 20 computers, 10 desks and a piano where students could spend their time doing homework, searching the internet or just hanging out with friends in a safe place between school and home. Supervisor Larry Micari attended the event and shared his experience with the public at the March 29 Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
“What they are doing there is helping youth and they are doing a wonderful job,” said Micari, who represents Poplar as the District 1 supervisor. “We need to do everything we can to support them. I know I will.”
Lupe’s Story
The youth center was named Lupe’s Promise after one of the first teens who sought help from the CVEA. Perez-Ruiz and Arturo Rodriguez co-founded the CVEA in June 2020 in response to the disadvantaged community’s growing need for resources during the pandemic. In August 2020, they were able to open a community city in a vacant building in town once home to a fire station, then the chamber of commerce and later the Poplar Community Services District office.
While the facility’s founders are Hispanic, they decided to name the community center after Larry Itliong, a Filipino-American labor organizer, who organized the West Coast agricultural workers and in 1965 walked off the farms of table-grape growers and demanded wages equal to the federal minimum wage in what became known as the Delano grape strike. Itliong is an inspiring figure in the town of about 2,500 people, a third of whom are Filipino, and photos of him with Mexican-American labor legend Cesar Chavez grace the walls of the facility.
“When we find ourselves being the majority, it’s our responsibility to list and encourage spaces for our minorities,” Perez-Ruiz said. “We hear so much of Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, which is very deserving, but we hear very little of Larry Itliong.”
Shortly after opening the doors, Lupe Martinez came into the center seeking help. She was a 17-year-old runaway living homeless on the streets of Poplar and asked if she could stay there.
“She had a rough life and when we found her she was tired [of living on the streets],” Perez-Ruiz said. “Unfortunately, we were just opening the door so we didn’t have all the systems in place just then. And we were not able to help her the way she needed it.”
CVEA was able to place her in a group home in a nearby city. Perez-Ruiz said Lupe struggled to make friends at the home and longed for the familiarity of Poplar. On Nov. 12, 2021, the CVEA was notified Lupe had committed suicide.
“From that came the idea that we need to be more proactive in the work that we do,” Perez-Ruiz said. “To be able to provide the support that our youth need in our rural communities.”
Lupe’s name is also an acronym CVEA uses to remind itself of the youth center’s purpose: Leadership, Unity, Power and Education.
“We want to help them be productive members of our communities, create unity among our diverse communities, feel empowered by their story, and use education as a tool to be able to accomplish their goals and be successful,” Perez-Ruiz said.
The mantra has spurred the development of programs at the youth center. CVEA partnered with University of Southern California adjunct professor Adam Perez to teach students how to use photography and video editing to create compelling narratives of their personal stories and stories of their community. Each Sunday, Perez drives from LA to Poplar and mentors 15 youth in his fellowship program called Nuestras Voces, which means Our Voices in Spanish. At the end of the fellowship, the youth will have the experience of working with an expert in the field, a stipend of $700 and one of their photos selected for an outdoor photography exhibit on billboards along Highway 99.
“The intention is to lift their voices, and empower them and that is something powerful,” Perez-Ruiz said. “If they’re feeling depressed, or they’re being bullied at school, or there’s something that’s going on in their homes, they have someone that they can help to process that, guide them, de-escalate the situation and be able to handle it in a healthy way.”
Lupe’s Promise is attracting more youth to the center each day, so much that CVEA said it will have to look at expanding the space.
“As we looked into rebuilding we realized that it needed to have a different life,” Perez-Ruiz said. “Instead of being used as a warehouse, it needed to be a place of healing, where youth can come and gather in the community, and we can provide them with support services and training opportunities.”