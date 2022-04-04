Proposed Tulare County reservoir could begin banking water as soon as 2026

Board of Supervisors praise Seaborn Project as a new model for local communities and farmers to reach water sustainability by 2040 under the state’s landmark groundwater monitoring law

TULARE COUNTY – Last Friday’s report that California’s snowpack is just 38% of normal underscores the importance for Tulare County to not only take the drought more seriously, but to brace for drier winters to become the rule rather than the exception.

Two Tulare County irrigation water agencies aren’t waiting around to see how the state will cope with the current and future drought and are taking steps to secure more water storage in the Kaweah Subbasin. Tulare Irrigation District (TID) and Consolidated Peoples Ditch Company (CPDC) purchased 260 acres in December 2020 near McKay Point, where the Kaweah River forks into the Lower Kaweah and St. John’s rivers near Lemon Cove, to build a reservoir capable of storing 8,000 acre feet of water. The 8,000 acre feet of storage is enough to provide drinking water to about 8,000 homes for a year or to irrigate 96,000 acres of farmland for a year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, without pumping water out of the aquifer. Known as the Seaborn Property, the site was formerly a mining pit for Kaweah River Rock and more recently Santa Fe Aggregate, whose lease ends this month.